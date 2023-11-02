Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Leading Systems Contractor Koetter Fire Protection and Captures Texas Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is proud to announce the acquisition of Koetter Fire Protection. In the deal, Pye-Barker gains seven Koetter Fire locations throughout Texas, bringing the company to 182 branches nationwide and significantly expanding its market saturation and service area in Texas.

Pye-Barker is proud to welcome Koetter Fire Protection to its family. Pictured: Pye-Barker Regional Director Dan Hite, Koetter Fire Protection Owner Jason Ferguson, Pye-Barker Vice President of Business Development Chuck Reimel (PRNewswire)

"Pye-Barker is the best partner out there, and I'm proud for Koetter Fire Protection to join the Pye-Barker family."

Since 1995, Koetter Fire Protection has expanded into a regionally based company with affiliated offices—owned by the Rabroker, Blackard, and Ferguson families—across Texas. Founded as a local fire service company, Koetter grew to become one of the premier full-service, specialty fire systems companies in the state of Texas, offering fire alarms, fire detection, fire sprinkler and suppression systems, kitchen hood systems, portable extinguishers, and 24/7 monitoring. Pye-Barker acquired Koetter's Texas locations in Austin, Corpus Christi, Belton, Houston, Longview, Lubbock and San Antonio. The Dallas office will remain under the Rabroker family ownership.

"Pye-Barker is the best partner out there, and I'm proud for Koetter Fire Protection to join the Pye-Barker family," said Robert Rabroker, Owner at Koetter. "As I take the next step in my career journey, I feel confident Pye-Barker will do what's best for my family, our team members and our customers."

"With the combination of Koetter's incredible family members, premier product lines, and strategic locations throughout Texas and Pye-Barker's family members, unmatched resources, and historic dedication to the fire protection industry, our customers will continue to receive the highest quality service with the best people in the industry, just as we've always provided. I look forward to continuing to build the premier fire protection company in the industry with the best people in the business, Pye-Barker," said Jason Ferguson, Owner at Koetter.

"We are truly honored to have Koetter Fire in the family. Bob Rabroker has been an influential leader in the fire and life safety industry, and we're honored he chose Pye-Barker to carry the torch into the future. Moving forward, we are excited that Jason Ferguson will continue to lead the Koetter Fire brand and we are confident that his entrepreneurial spirit will drive the next chapter of success for our business in the state of Texas," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "The state of Texas is a thriving market, and the acquisition of Koetter Fire further enhances our capabilities of being the provider of choice to offer a true fully integrated service to our customers."

Alongside Jason Ferguson, Koetter's highly qualified and experienced team will continue to aggressively grow and support customers in the great state of Texas.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 180 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,500 team members.

Pye-Barker is in the top 20% of companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list and is currently #9 on the SDM 100 security business ranking.

About Koetter Fire Protection

Koetter Fire Protection employs more than 350 individuals across its regional offices in Texas. The company strives to maintain humble, confident point of views, and a belief in doing the right thing through teamwork, dedication, and commitment. Honesty and integrity with a purpose, cause, and passion for fire protection are key characteristics of all Koetter team members.

As a family-oriented, innovative company with dedicated and proficient employees, Koetter prides itself on offering the highest quality services and products in the industry to its customer base, doing business "The Koetter Way"—the solution that makes a difference.

Koetter Fire Protection is "all you need to know about fire protection."

Interested in Selling Your Company to Pye-Barker:

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

Vice President, Business Development

910.612.6252

chuck.reimel@pyebarkerfs.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire & Safety) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety