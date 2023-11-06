CEC ENTERTAINMENT APPOINTS MARK KUPFERMAN AS NEW CHIEF INSIGHTS & MARKETING OFFICER FOR CHUCK E. CHEESE BRAND

Kupferman brings more than three decades of transformative brand & data-driven marketing expertise in family entertainment and restaurants to the Company.

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, LLC., announced today the appointment of marketing veteran Mark Kupferman to the position of Chief Insights and Marketing Officer for the Company's flagship brand, Chuck E. Cheese, and its virtual kitchen brands, including Pasqually's Pizza & Wings along with overall enterprise responsibility for all insights and research. Kupferman is a marketing leader with expertise in brand development, digital media, menu innovation, and in leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth throughout his career.

"I am thrilled to have Mark join CEC Entertainment to lead the marketing strategy for the world's largest family entertainment center brand, Chuck E Cheese." said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. "His proven expertise and success across the restaurant and family entertainment business is a perfect complement with the most aggressive brand transformation in the Company's history."

Kupferman will lead all marketing functions, menu innovation, communications, as well as the brand's digital marketing and consumer journey initiatives. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that position Chuck E. Cheese for long-term growth, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, he will oversee the entire Company's insights and research responsibilities.

"Chuck E. Cheese is an iconic brand and I am truly honored for the opportunity to join the amazing team and lead the brand for the next generation of fans," said Mark Kupferman. "The Chuck E. Cheese brand potential is unlimited. I look forward to working with the entire CEC Entertainment Team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the years to come."

Kupferman comes to Chuck E. Cheese with more than 25 years of marketing strategy, media, advertising, and brand experience. Most recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Ruth's Chris Steak House and worked prior as the Senior Vice President of Consumer & Guest Experience at Six Flags Entertainment, where he built the industry's most successful membership program. Prior to Six Flags, Mark led the research and insights Teams at Universal Orlando and Paramount Parks.

Kupferman will be based at the CEC Entertainment corporate support center in Irving, Texas. He has advanced degrees from Yale University and Wake Forest University; and received his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. He and his wife Elizabeth currently reside in Grapevine, TX.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

