Global Debuts for Lucid Gravity and Subaru, plus North American Reveals from Acura, Hyundai, Kia and more Highlight Media Day at 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show®

Annual Automobility Media and Industry Preview Scheduled November 16 at Los Angeles Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global debuts for the all-new Lucid Gravity and a next-generation Subaru model kick off the day, with North American reveals and announcements from Acura, Hyundai and Kia as highlights of the press conference schedule for AutoMobility LA® at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show® annual media and industry gathering on November 16.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the highly anticipated national event will showcase automotive industry innovation and growth, with an emphasis on electrification. This year's show will feature the debut of "Electric Avenue" – an all-electric test drive track that will encircle South Hall. Participating automakers will include Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Porsche and Volvo. Inside South Hall, the EV Discovery Center, in partnership with the Hispanic Press Motor Guild, will offer attendees a bilingual opportunity to educate and inform themselves on the entire electric vehicle, charging and incentive ecosystem.

In addition to the exciting new model reveals, Media Day at the LA Auto Show will feature a myriad of announcements from brands across the entire global transportation industry. These include the hydrogen fuel cell EV manufacturer NIKOLA, electric superbike builder Verge Motorcycles, and Pebble EV travel trailers, all of whom will introduce their newest models and products. New start-up AITEKX will break on to the scene with the global reveal of their Configurable Multi-Function Electric Vehicle.

AutoMobility LA will get underway with a networking breakfast presented by NIKOLA, which will unveil its newest hydrogen fuel cell truck. The announcement will be made by NIKOLA CEO Stephen Girsky, former Vice Chair at General Motors. The morning will also see the announcement of finalists for the prestigious 2024 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards prior to the day's commencement of global and national debuts, announcements, and innovation spotlights.

AutoMobility LA Official Schedule*

TIME PRESENTATION LOCATION 7:15-9AM Networking Breakfast presented by NIKOLA Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 8:25-8:30AM NIKOLA Welcome Remarks & Presentation Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 8:33-8:48AM NACTOY Finalists Announcement Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 9:05-9:30AM Lucid Press Conference West Hall 9:45-10:05AM Subaru Press Conference South Hall 10:10 -10:35AM Hyundai Press Conference South Hall 10:40-10:55AM Verge Motorcycles Press Conference South Atrium 11:05-11:25AM Kia Press Conference West Hall 11:35-11:50AM Pebble Press Conference West Atrium 11:45AM-1:15PM Networking Luncheon by AT&T Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 12:30-12:45PM AT&T Welcome Remarks & Presentation Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 12:50-1PM Prosperity Market Announcement Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 1:15-1:30PM AITEKX Press Conference West Atrium 1:40-2PM Acura Press Conference South Hall 2:05-2:20PM Hispanic Motor Press Guild Awards South Atrium 2-4PM Meet & Greet with Daniel Suarez NASCAR South Atrium 2:20-2:35PM Hofer Powertrain EV Innovation South Atrium 2:40-2:55PM AutoNation Announcement South Atrium 3-5PM Motor Trend Special Panel Event Theater 3-3:25PM Mister Cartoon Meet & Greet South Atrium 3:10-3:25PM WiTricity EV Innovation South Atrium 4-5PM Media & Industry Happy Hour Kevin Hart Kollection 5-8PM German-American Chamber Auto Reception Room 406A

Hospitality partners

7:15-9AM Cox Communication Espresso Bar Gilbert Lindsay Plaza 10-11AM VitaHustle Smoothie Break Kevin Hart Kollection 12-1PM VitaHustle Smoothie Break Kevin Hart Kollection 2PM Cox Automotive Wellness Shots Convention Halls 3-4PM Gran Coramino Tequila sampling Kevin Hart Kollection 3:45-5PM VitaHustle Smoothie Break Kevin Hart Kollection

*subject to change

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHTS & COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Hofer Powertrain is an innovative German-based company that has recently proven it can fully charge an EV for 248 miles in 15 minutes. Vehicles equipped with the technology have the potential to transform charging periods into something equivalent to a trip to the gas station. The executive team from Hofer Powertrain will be available to meet media and potential investors.

WiTricity is a Michigan-based wireless charging company. Its technology is currently an aftermarket accessory, which has been outfitted on a number of Ford Mustang Mach E and Transit vans. The WiTricity wireless charging represents a step forward in charging convenience and has the potential to increase the mass adoption of EVs.

At the LA Auto Show, WiTricity will not only be speaking on the Innovation Spotlight stage but will also have a display on the South Terrace exhibition area, where representatives will be able to show how its technology works. Once equipped, a vehicle simply needs to drive over the charging pad and that's it!

Prosperity Market is a mobile farmer's market which spotlights black farmers, food producers and chefs. At the 2023 LA Auto Show, Prosperity Market will debut its new solar-powered and electric trailer. Combining a farmer's market on wheels and food truck, Prosperity Market will travel throughout Los Angeles, making it possible to better support black-owned businesses while providing food access to all communities.

The 48ft trailer features a farmer's market in the back and a food truck in the front. It will host a rotating selection of LA's best chefs. And while the mobile market will officially launch in 2024, visitors can see it first at the 2023 LA Auto Show!

THE HOLLYWOOD CONNECTION

True to its Los Angeles roots, AutoMobility LA will celebrate the world of entertainment, with the first-ever public display of the Kevin Hart Kollection – an assemblage of 10 expertly customized muscle cars and exotics owned by the internationally acclaimed comedian, movie star and entrepreneur.

AutoMobility LA attendees will also get a first-hand look as popular artist and Los Angeles native Mister Cartoon unveils the official LA Auto Show print, he created specifically for the occasion. Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will be able to see a number of cars from the movie series, while Robert Downey Jr will be presenting all six of the eco-friendly vehicles, he transformed in the Max series Downey's Dream Cars. There will also be promotions from Hulu's Drive with Swizz Beatz and Ferrari (The Movie), providing entertainment for all the family.

Following AutoMobility LA and held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the 116th Los Angeles Auto Show will run from November 17-26. The show will feature displays and brand showcases from Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lucid, Mazda, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. There will be driving and demo opportunities with Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Verge Motorcycles, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Ford will bring an impressive array of new vehicles and activities. These include the "Bronco Off-Roadeo Ride Experience" with its thrilling climb up the 38-degree slopes of Bronco Mountain and vehicle debuts including a new Mustang Special Edition and the Ford "Gamer Van" – a custom collaboration with Full Gaming Squad based on the Transit Trail.

Three additional brands will entice visitors with indoor vehicle activations to experience their latest models. Nissan and Volkswagen have collaborated to provide attendees a co-located EV Track Experience, while Hyundai will again provide indoor test rides on its enclosed exhibitor EV track.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Registration is open for the Media and Industry preview day on Thursday November 16. The LA Auto Show's press and B2B gathering is an opportunity for the global community and key decision makers to gather in Southern California for the latest debuts, product announcements, networking opportunities and more. Registration is accessible at laautoshow.com/media-and-industry-day .

TICKETS

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card. Tickets purchased for attendance on November 18-19 will include complimentary admission to the USA Street Food Awards. For additional show information visit laautoshow.com .

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

For media inquiries, please email media@laautoshow.com

