Kiki Club Launches Network for Mid-Term Rentals in New York City

The subletting club has seen thousands of NYC residents request to join its invite-only platform and is on track to save New Yorkers $3.7 million in rent by year end.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiki Club (formerly EasyRent), an invite-only subletting platform that matches active listings with people looking for mid-term rentals, today announced its on track to fill more than 1,000 homes since launching this month and save New Yorkers $3.7 million in rent by the end of 2023. After successfully filling 1,500 homes in its debut launch in Bondi, Sydney, Australia, Kiki Club's expansion to and immediate traction in the United States' most populated city validates the market's need for a safe space to find trustworthy mid-term subletters for up to six months. It also marks significant company momentum on the heels of Kiki Club's $6 million seed round .

Kiki Club (PRNewswire)

"Before Kiki Club, people would post their place or room for rent on their Instagram story or in a Facebook group in hopes of finding someone to cover their rent while they're away. But many folks' social networks are only so big and this method opens up many to scammers. Being a part of Kiki Club, members gain access to thousands of friends-of-friends who they can immediately trust to take care of their place while they're out of town," said Toby Thomas-Smith, co-founder and CEO of Kiki Club.

New York City is home to over 3 million immigrants . With a large portion of its residents having outside roots, traveling for longer stints is common, especially around the holidays and with increasingly flexible work options. In recent months, New York City made it more difficult to sublet on Airbnb and other booking platforms, leaving New Yorkers desperate for a new solution like Kiki Club to recoup their rent while they aren't using their space.

Kiki Club's platform operates on an invite-only model - you must know someone a part of the network to become a member yourself. This exclusivity enables members to trust that the person they are hosting was referred by another credible user, giving renters peace of mind in sharing their home with an acquaintance rather than a complete stranger. Similar to dating apps, Kiki Club matches members with others that have similar personal traits and preferences. To date, the club has a 95% success rate in perfect first-time matches among members.

"After witnessing our network's impact in Sydney, we had to take the leap to a new market - and where better than New York City," said Toby Thomas-Smith, co-founder and CEO of Kiki Club. "The concept of Kiki Club is to match real people with real homes, not investment properties, to create real life-long connections. This helps people get their rent paid and plants watered by a friend-of-a-friend while being away from home – a totally different experience than Airbnb. We're thrilled to save New Yorkers hundreds of millions of dollars in rent in the next few years."

To join the club, please visit: www.kiki.club or @kikiclub.nyc on Instagram.

About Kiki Club

Kiki Club (formerly EasyRent) is an invite-only subletting club that matches listers with people looking for mid-term rentals. Founded in 2021 with its debut launch in Bondi, Sydney, Australia, Kiki Club enables renters to find friends-of-friends with similar traits and preferences to stay in and cover their rent for up to 6 months at a time. The company's mission is to eliminate the financial burden that comes with extended travel and to provide members with a familiar and safe subletting experience. Kiki Club's platform is currently available to residents in New York City. To learn more, please visit www.kiki.club or @kikiclub.nyc on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiki Club