Rheem Boosts Efficiency and Powers a More Sustainable Future with Oracle Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, boilers and commercial refrigeration solutions, is expanding its investment with Oracle by selecting Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to scale its global operations and support its mission to engineer high-quality and sustainable solutions. With Oracle Cloud, Rheem will be able to manage its supply chain, customer service, HR, and finance processes on a single cloud platform.

Founded in 1925, Rheem is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America and has a presence in more than 80 countries. To support its rapid expansion, increase productivity and meet its sustainability goals, Rheem needed to improve the performance of its core business systems. After a thorough review, Rheem decided to move its business systems to the cloud with Oracle Fusion Applications and OCI.

"With eyes on a more sustainable future, we've been reimagining how to better manufacture and deliver our innovative and sustainable products," said Joe Palomba, vice president of Enterprise Applications, Rheem. "Oracle has been a trusted partner for many years, and we will be able to automate and optimize end-to-end processes, while modernizing all of our systems."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Rheem can streamline procurement, manage inventory and logistics more efficiently, and create a more sustainable supply chain. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) can help Rheem drive more predictive customer relationship and service models, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) can help Rheem streamline HR processes, enhance the employee experience, and produce better workforce insights. Rheem will also use OCI to help improve agility, sustainability, and total cost of ownership, including OCI Integration and OCI Identity and Access Management (IAM) to support performance and security across all Oracle applications.

"With continued supply challenges, on-going talent shortages and increasing sustainability regulations, manufacturers need to be able to quickly and easily access insights that will help them increase operational efficiency," said Rajan Krishnan, group vice president of product development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud, Rheem can take advantage of the best technology and applications to help increase productivity, reduce costs, improve the employee experience, and help its team create high-quality and sustainable solutions. Oracle is the only provider that can help customers migrate on-premises applications and embrace SaaS on a single cloud platform."

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

