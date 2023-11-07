SON OF A NUTCRACKER! THE ELF X HOMESICK COLLECTION IS HERE IN CELEBRATION OF THE FILM'S 20th ANNIVERSARY

After singing loud for all to hear, the second-best way to spread holiday cheer is with three new fragrances inspired by the beloved holiday film

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buddy the Elf's infectious holiday spirit is only a wick away with the Elf x Homesick collection , which launched today in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary. The collection, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, features three heartwarming and whimsical scents inspired by iconic scenes and locations from Elf. Whether transporting yourself to the decked-out department store Gimbels, finally getting a whiff of Buddy the Elf's syrupy yet savory breakfast, or sending him off on his quest to find his dad alongside Mr. Narwhal, this collection is sure to put a smile on any face.

The Elf x Homesick collection features three heartwarming and whimsical scents inspired by iconic scenes and locations from Elf, in celebration of the beloved holiday film's 20th anniversary. (PRNewswire)

The collection includes:

Gimbels 13.75 oz candle ($42) : Paper snowflake garlands set the stage for Santa, or at least someone who dresses like him. A touch of balsam fir and the aftertaste of passion fruit spray complete the department store scene.

Buddy's Breakfast 13.75 oz candle ($42) : A balanced elf's breakfast featuring all the essential food groups. Heaps of marshmallows, handfuls of candy, and a splash of maple syrup top a plate of fresh spaghetti.

Mr. Narwhal car freshener ($12) : It's a long, snowy road through the Candy Cane Forest. Encouraging words from arctic friends push Buddy toward his adventure in New York City .

"You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't instantly smile or quote their favorite line when someone mentions Elf, so naturally our team had an absolute blast designing fragrances that bring Buddy the Elf's world to life," said Emily Mullins, VP of Product at Homesick. "Elf has been delivering unwavering joy each year for the past 20 years and will for many to come, and so we wanted to find a way to make the holiday season and the tradition of watching Elf that much more magical with this collection of carefully crafted fragrances."

The Elf x Homesick collection is available starting today at homesick.com . For an additional $15, customers can also print a personalized message on the jar of any candle in the collection, whether it's a signature Buddy saying, holiday wishes, or an enchanting winter memory shared with a friend.

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by Homesick's team of storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates. To learn more, please visit homesick.com .

Homesick is part of WIN Brands Group (WIN), a retail platform that acquires exceptional consumer-focused companies, then accelerates their lasting growth by plugging them into an omnichannel operating system of leading experts and shared resources. In addition to Homesick, WIN's current portfolio includes QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories), Gravity (weighted and wellness products), and Love Your Melon (mission-driven outerwear).

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

