Ares Communications Group Launches FintechWire™

Ares Communications Group announces new website delivering exclusive content for the Fintech and Financial Services Industries.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ares Communications Group ("ACG") is pleased to announce the launch of FintechWire™ (www.fintechwire.com ), a platform delivering exclusive content for the Fintech and Financial Services industries. This media platform includes the following subsites: BanktechWire™, SecuritiestechWire™ and InsurtechWire™.

FintechWire is a new resource covering technology change within the Banking, Securities and Insurance industries.

ACG is a public relations and marketing firm within the financial services sector. ACG provides marketing, content creation, and promotional services for its clients. For more about our services, please visit: www.arescommgroup.com.

FintechWire™ is a platform that is founded on ACG's premise that content-based marketing leveraging B2B influencers is a highly effective marketing channel and approach. ACG is actively building connections across this B2B influencer community and with an end user audience critical for ACG's client marketing program success.

FintechWire™ has a rich feature set to deliver a great experience. FintechWire has an editorial staff that produces podcasts, writes articles, and develops media content for the site, and we accept contributed content from the B2B influencer community. The site has rich search and tagging throughout. Please visit us at: www.FintechWire.com and be sure to sign up for our mailing lists and weekly digest (recapping the site items over the past week).

Robert Misasi, the President and Founder of the ACG and FintechWire, comments:

"FintechWire provides a platform for B2B influencers and content contributors to share financial services content. It delivers detailed and ongoing coverage across the Banking, Securities and Insurance industries."

ABOUT ARES COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

ACG specializes in building client brands through a deep understanding of the fintech and financial services industries coupled with a commitment to content-based marketing by leveraging industry experts. ACG believes this is the most effective way to build brand identity and trust as it delivers the client's messaging while delivering value to their audience.

ACG is an independent organization that works across the full spectrum of consultants, advisors, and market research firms to hone the best content and messaging for your campaigns. ACG excels at driving meaningful content as the company comes from the market intelligence community.

ACG tracks the media performance of individual performers through its InfluencerTracking™ metrics. This proprietary resource is used by the ACG team when planning content strategies and scheduling influencer participants to maximize client campaign effectiveness.

