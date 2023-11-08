DREAMLINER LUXURY COACHES IS NOW THE LARGEST ENTERTAINER COACH COMPANY IN THE WORLD WITH THE ACQUISITION OF HEMPHILL BROTHERS COACH COMPANY

DREAMLINER LUXURY COACHES IS NOW THE LARGEST ENTERTAINER COACH COMPANY IN THE WORLD WITH THE ACQUISITION OF HEMPHILL BROTHERS COACH COMPANY

With 190 Best-in-Class Coaches, Dreamliner Nearly Triples Its Fleet, Now Servicing More Than 50 Percent of Arena and Stadium Tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamliner Luxury Coaches , the leading provider of upscale travel coaches for the entertainment industry's most high-profile artists, today announced that it has acquired Hemphill Brothers Coach Company, a purchase that nearly triples Dreamliner's fleet to 190 coaches. The Nashville-based company, founded just three years ago, is now the largest provider of entertainer coaches in the world.

Rendering of a Dreamliner luxury coach (Credit: Dreamliner Luxury Coaches) (PRNewswire)

Dreamliner Luxury Coaches is now the largest entertainer coach company with Hemphill Brothers Coach Company acquisition.

Through this acquisition, Dreamliner's best-in-class coaches now cater to a combined client roster that includes Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Jonas Brothers, Chris Stapleton, Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan and more, who appreciate the brand for its dedication to high-end furnishings and custom layouts. Each of Dreamliner's 190 coaches will feature the brand's signature luxury amenities, offering high-touch design and state-of-the-art finishes.

According to Dreamliner CEO Jeremy Maul, the acquisition will result in the company's ability to service more than 50 percent of the larger arena and stadium tours in the United States and Canada. "As we further our goal of redefining the art of tour travel, we will leverage the strengths and experience at the heart of both Dreamliner and Hemphill to become the industry's largest and most sought-after resource for high-end tour coaches," he said.

"The Hemphills trusting and believing in us to carry on their 40-plus years of success means a great deal to me," added Rich Thomson, Founder and Chairman of Dreamliner Luxury Coaches. "Their confidence in our ability to create a best-in-class experience validates the brand and reputation Dreamliner has built over the past few years. We look forward to serving our expanding client base with the largest and most beautifully equipped fleet of tour coaches in the industry."

In addition to Dreamliner's entertainment capabilities, the company offers luxury coaches for executive meetings and trips, brand activations, and private events. For more information about the Dreamliner fleet, visit DreamlinerCoaches.com .

ABOUT DREAMLINER LUXURY COACHES

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Dreamliner Luxury Coaches is the leading provider of upscale and customized coaches for the music industry's biggest artists, executives from Fortune 500 companies, and other high-end clients seeking an upscale experience on the road. Believing no one should sacrifice the comforts of home while traveling, Dreamliner's expert design team crafts custom layouts for its state-of-the-art coaches and outfits each with luxurious touches tailored to a client's unique needs and personal taste. Dreamliner Luxury Coaches are designed and crafted between two U.S.-based facilities in Nashville, Tennessee and Fontana, California.

Dreamliner Luxury Coaches (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreamliner Luxury Coaches