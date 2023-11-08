FIND.CO ACQUIRES ICONIC DIGITAL MEDIA LEADER, SALON.COM; ESTABLISHES U.S. PRESENCE AND SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS MEDIA PORTFOLIO

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Find.co, a fast-growing media company building an engaged and informed community across finance, technology, entertainment, and sports, today announced that it has acquired 100% of Salon.com ("Salon"). Since its founding in 1995, Salon has consistently delivered award-winning content backed by original reporting, news analysis, investigations, and independent commentary. Find.co intends to build on this distinguished legacy with new investments in independent, quality reporting across existing and new editorial focus areas.

Salon will operate as a standalone, U.S. based brand within Find.co's broader media portfolio, with existing editorial staff continuing in their current roles. To further ensure a seamless transition, Drew Schoentrup, who co-owned Salon along with Chris Richmond, will continue as CEO for six months, while Mr. Richmond will serve as an advisor for a year.

Mendel Benoit, Find.co's Founder and CEO, said, "The acquisition of Salon.com significantly enhances Find.co's growing portfolio of media assets and brings additional reach and scale to our overall mission. We come to this opportunity with deep appreciation for the attributes that have made Salon great: smart, informed, timely reporting and provocative opinion and critical analysis. Our goal is to build on this success in partnership with Salon's existing editorial team to grow the publication's reach while expanding and sharpening coverage around finance and technology."

Erin Keane, Salon's Chief Content Officer, added, "For nearly 30 years, Salon has helped drive the national debate on the defining issues of our time. We were one of the first entirely digital major media outlets and have a proud heritage of serving as a pioneer in the newsroom. We now look forward to the next chapter as part of Find.co as we endeavor to grow and thrive in a rapidly changing media landscape."

Messrs. Richmond and Schoentrup concluded, "It has been an honor to serve as Salon's owners since 2019. Since then, we have significantly strengthened the publication's foundation and profitability to ensure it is best positioned for the future. We are confident that Find.co's resources, digital expertise, and commitment to editorial independence make it ideally suited to build on this success, and we look forward to supporting Salon as it reaches new heights."

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Find.co

Find.co is a fast-growing media and publishing company focused on delivering high-quality and impactful content that brings knowledge and confidence to online communities. With nearly 100 employees globally, Find.co combines rigorous research and ethical journalism to offer reliable insights. The company's expanding base of media properties – including Salon.com, CCN.com, Webopedia, and Cryptomaniaks – deliver factual and in-depth news, research, and opinion to audiences around the world. Learn more at find.co.

About Salon.com

One of the first entirely digital major media outlets, Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through fearless journalism distributed across Salon.com, Salon TV, social media, news platforms, email newsletters and mobile apps. Salon's award-winning content, including our flagship show "Salon Talks" and other Salon TV programming, reaches an audience of an estimated 20 million monthly unique visitors.

