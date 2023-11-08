GAMBLING AFFILIATES CREATE NEW GROUP TO PROTECT CONSUMERS: RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING AFFILIATE ASSOCIATION ("RGAA" or the "Group" or the "Association")

GAMBLING AFFILIATES CREATE NEW GROUP TO PROTECT CONSUMERS: RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING AFFILIATE ASSOCIATION ("RGAA" or the "Group" or the "Association")

The Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association (RGAA), founded by the six major US gambling affiliates, will serve as a trade association to advocate for reasonable regulation, responsible advertising, and consumer protection.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are proud to announce the formation of the RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING AFFILIATE ASSOCIATION, a coalition of like-minded companies dedicated to nurturing an environment where gambling affiliate companies can serve the commercial needs of the regulated online gambling market.

RGAA will serve as a trade association to advocate for reasonable regulation, responsible advertising, and consumer protection. (PRNewswire)

The RGAA's mission is to champion responsible gambling marketing and advertising practices, empower gambling affiliate companies to influence sensible regulation, and protect consumer interests, while effectively participating in the market.

Comprising six major players in the US online gambling affiliate sector, the Association includes Better Collective, Catena Media, Gambling.com Group, oddschecker Global Media, Spotlight Sports Group, and XLMedia plc. These initial members have recognized that affiliate marketing providers must participate in broader industry initiatives in the United States to advocate for sensible advertising regulation that balances consumer protection and the practicalities of digital advertising.

Although gambling affiliates are subject to significant regulation, there is potential for further improvement in elevating the standards of the affiliate marketing sector.

The new trade association is built on five strategic pillars:

Promotion of Competitive Gambling Markets, emphasizing the importance of open and competitive online gambling markets to ensure consumers can access a diverse selection of modern online gambling services.

Industry Education through developing an upcoming slate of initiatives to heighten visibility and generate greater recognition within the gambling sector for gambling affiliates, including inviting additional businesses to join in time.

Consumer Protection, Empowerment, and Choice that steers consumers toward their locally licensed and regulated options, promoting greater product innovation, elevated customer service standards and maximized consumer experience.

Advertising Codes of Conduct to ensure ethical marketing and advertising practices that play an important role in minimizing problem gambling while serving the commercial needs of the broader gambling industry.

Responsible Business Practices based on thoughtful dedication, intelligent advocacy and a profound sense of responsibility toward both the industry and the consumers it serves.

The Association is currently in the process of hiring a permanent President to act as the figurehead of the organization and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible affiliate practices, advocating the needs and interests of its members, fostering collaboration with industry stakeholders, and advocating for the highest standards of integrity. A forthcoming announcement will be made once an RGAA President has been appointed.

Mark Frank Pedersen, CEO of North America, Better Collective:

"We are committed to doing everything possible to help empower our industry to promote gambling as entertainment and enable our customers to enjoy our products and services responsibly. Having the industry come together with a unified approach to creating standards and guidelines puts the best interests of our consumers, customers, and their families at the forefront. Not only is this the right thing to do for our customers, it's the best thing to ensure the success and longevity of the industry and our businesses."

Michael Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Catena Media, commented:

"The US gambling market is swiftly regulating, and affiliates are vital to the overall industry. Catena Media is proud to be a founding member of the RGAA, an association committed to promoting responsible, positive wagering experiences through legal, regulated operators."

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, commented:

"All stakeholders in the American online gambling market need to understand the critical role affiliate companies play in helping regulated online gambling operators achieve their growth targets. Gambling.com Group is proud to be part of the new Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association to ensure that standards remain high among our peers and that the voice and message of the affiliate marketing community is heard loud and clear."

Stuart Simms, Chief Executive Officer of oddschecker Global Media, commented:

"Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do so we, together with our fellow founding members, wanted to lead the way in promoting social responsibility in the affiliate industry and creating a safer gambling environment for consumers in the US as that market continues to grow. Our ambition is that the RGGA will support fair play for all."

Mark Renshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Spotlight Sports Group, commented:

"Spotlight Sports Group has always been at the forefront of the responsible gambling ecosystem, consistently looking to go above and beyond regulatory requirements. We are extremely proud to be a founding member of the Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association, which I believe will play a key role in ensuring the highest standards are set among the affiliate industry."

David King, Chief Executive Officer of XLMedia plc, commented:

"XLMedia is very proud to be a founding member of the RGAA, an association committed to promoting responsible online gambling. As an affiliate marketing company, we play a critical role in providing consumers with choice while supporting regulated online gambling operators to reach customers and grow their business."

Learn more about the RGAA here: www.rgaa.org

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Boone

Vice President, Communications Strategy & Public Relations

bboone@bettercollective.com

Eddie Motl

Vice President of Communication

eddie.motl@gdcgroup.com

About Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association

Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association (RGAA) is an independent trade association comprised of companies that engage in gambling, gaming, or sports betting marketing and advertising. Its mission is to champion responsible gambling marketing and advertising practices, make it possible for gambling affiliate companies to influence sensible regulation, and protect consumer best interest while effectively serving the market.

Founded in 2023 by Better Collective, Catena Media, Gambling.com Group, oddschecker Global Media, Spotlight Sports Group, and XLMedia plc, the association will advocate for reasonable regulation, responsible advertising and consumer protection.

About Better Collective

With a vision to become the leading digital sports media group, Better Collective owns a range of global and national sport media brands. The Group empowers fans through exciting sports content, betting tips, data insights, and vibrant fan communities. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO), Better Collective's portfolio includes; HLTV.org, Action Network, VegasInsider.com, Playmaker HQ, and FUTBIN.com.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a global performance marketing leader that generates high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The Group's purpose is to empower users of online casino and sports betting platforms to make smart choices by connecting them to partners through trusted, educational and innovative brands. Catena Media's large portfolio of quality affiliation brands enriches the wagering experience of players worldwide.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services for the online gambling industry. Through its portfolio of brands, the Group helps online gamblers start their consumer journey with confidence; harnesses proprietary technology to deliver best-in-class content, expert analysis and data comparison; and establishes market leading positions for their partners.

About oddscheck Global Media

oddschecker Global Media is a leading digital destination for sports betting and gaming. The Group focuses on delivering exceptional customer experiences and best-in-class compliance practices through innovative, data-driven products across its portfolio. With the aim to reach every iGaming customer in every regulated territory, oddscheker Global Media provides a trusted connection between customers and their favorite gambling brands.

About Spotlight Sports Group

Spotlight Sports Group (SSG) is a world-leading technology, content, and media company specializing in sports betting, horse racing and fantasy sports. The Group exists to take bettors on a journey beyond odds and data and relentlessly add value to global sports betting experiences via a trusted, market-leading offering.

About XLMEDIA plc

XLMedia (AIM: XLM) is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers. The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association (RGAA)