GREENBROOK TMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

THIRD QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly revenue decreased by 13% to $18.0 million , down $2.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022 (" Q3 2022 ") despite the closure of 53 treatment centers ("Treatment Centers") in connection with the Company's previously-announced comprehensive restructuring plan (the " Restructuring Plan ") (approximately 29% of active Treatment Centers as at Q3 2022).

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (" YTD 2023 ") revenue increased by 17% to $56.3 million , up $8.3 million compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (" YTD 2022 ") predominately due to the acquisition of Success TMS.

Quarterly revenue remained resilient at approximately 86% of the total quarterly revenue achieved in the fourth quarter of 2022 (" Q4 2022 "), despite the closure of 53 Treatment Centers in connection with the Restructuring Plan and a significantly reduced marketing spend (marketing spend in Q3 2023 represented 10% of marketing spend in Q4 2022).

As a result of the Restructuring Plan, the Company has eliminated approximately $23 million of annualized costs from the business to date achieving its previously-announced cost savings target of between $22 to $25 million .

Loss for the period and comprehensive loss decreased by 24% in Q3 2023 to $12.7 million , down $4.1 million as compared to Q3 2022 and increased by 7% to $34.4 million during YTD 2023, up $2.3 million as compared to YTD 2022.

The Company continued its roll-out of its Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) offering at select treatment centers to diversify its offering to patients, including our first Spravato® "buy & bill" program which will allow us to further enhance our access to patients in specific markets that require this program offering compared to our current "administer and observe" programs. The Company has expanded its Spravato® offering to 56 treatment centers to date. We expect to have 70-80 Treatment Centers offering Spravato® through an accelerated roll-out by the end of fiscal 2023.

The Company began a pilot program to roll-out the facilitation of medication management at select Treatment Centers. We believe this program will allow us to reach patients earlier in their treatment journey, develop an internal patient pipeline for transcranial magnetic stimulation ("TMS") and Spravato® treatments, while also further optimizing marketing costs.

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook, commented:

"Our business has shown remarkable resilience in spite of the challenges we've been faced with this year. Our commitment to the execution of the Restructuring Plan continued to yield positive results in Q3 2023, including our third consecutive quarter of regional operating income. The Company is in the final phases of the Restructuring Plan and anticipates that the reductions made to the business cost structure will solidify our path to profitability once we are able to resume investment in activities to support our revenue growth. We are excited to continue our roll-out of new treatment modalities, including our previously-announced medication management pilot and our newly-introduced Spravato® "buy & bill" program, which will complement our current "administer and observe" programs, allowing us to further enhance our access to patients. We believe that mental health remains a key focus in the United States and the unmet demand for treatment remains at an all-time high. We continue to offer innovative solutions for this unmet need and our leadership position and nationwide footprint continues to serve as a valuable platform to bring the needed help to patients struggling with depression."

SELECTED THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS (1)

Selected Financial Results

(US$) (unaudited) Q3 2023

Q3 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022 Total revenue 18,035,308

20,752,105

56,290,158

48,027,560 Regional operating income (loss) 522,925

(849,472)

1,488,978

(1,958,596) Loss before income taxes (12,748,058)

(16,783,316)

(34,353,037)

(32,140,803) Loss for the period and comprehensive loss (12,748,058)

(16,783,316)

(34,353,037)

(32,140,803) Loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook (12,688,653)

(16,361,426)

(34,180,529)

(31,547,258) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (0.30)

(0.59)

(0.90)

(1.49)

________

Note: (1) Please note that additional selected consolidated financial information can be found at the end of this press release.

Selected Operating Results



As at September 30,

As at December 31, (unaudited) 2023

2022

2022 Number of active Treatment Centers(1) 130

183

183 Number of Treatment Centers-in-development(2) –

1

– Total Treatment Centers 130

184

183 Number of management regions 17

18

18 Number of TMS Devices installed 261

338

345 Number of regional personnel 401

501

495 Number of shared-services / corporate personnel(3) 91

143

134 Number of providers(4) 207

208

225 Number of consultations performed(5) 26,233

16,616

27,831 Number of patient starts(5) 8,047

6,474

9,253 Number of Treatments performed(5) 253,876

216,151

312,940 Average revenue per Treatment(5) $222

$222

$221

________

Notes: (1) Active Treatment Centers represent Treatment Centers that have performed billable treatment services during the applicable period. (2) Treatment Centers-in-development represents Treatment Centers that have committed to a space lease agreement and the development process is substantially complete. (3) Shared-services / corporate personnel is disclosed on a full-time equivalent basis. The Company utilizes part-time staff and consultants as a means of managing costs. (4) Number of providers represents clinician partners that are involved in the provision of treatment services from our Treatment Centers. (5) Figure calculated for the applicable year or period ended.

For more information, please refer to the Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (the "Q3 2023 MD&A") and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. These documents will be available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com, under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 130 Company-operated Treatment Centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than 1.3 million treatments to over 40,000 patients struggling with depression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, information with respect to the Company's future financial or operating performance, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the Restructuring Plan on our business, and the continued roll-out of the Spravato® and medication management offering at additional Treatment Centers and its potential to enhance profit margins and diversify total revenue, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic factors such as inflation and recessionary conditions, substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses from operations; inability to increase cash flow and/or raise sufficient capital to support the Company's operating activities and fund its cash obligations, repay indebtedness and satisfy the Company's working capital needs and debt obligations; prolonged decline in the price of the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") reducing the Company's ability to raise capital; inability to satisfy debt covenants under the Company's credit facility and the potential acceleration of indebtedness; including as a result of an unfavorable decision in respect of the litigation with Benjamin Klein; risks related to the ability to continue to negotiate amendments to the Company's credit facility to prevent a default; risks relating to the Company's ability to deliver and execute on the Restructuring Plan and the possible failure to complete the Restructuring Plan on terms acceptable to the Company or its suppliers (including Neuronetics Inc.), or at all; risks relating to maintaining an active, liquid and orderly trading market for Common Shares as a result of the Company's potential inability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing rules; risks relating to the Company's ability to realize expected cost-savings and other anticipated benefits from the Restructuring Plan; risks related to the Company's negative cash flows, liquidity and its ability to secure additional financing; increases in indebtedness levels causing a reduction in financial flexibility; inability to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; inability to secure additional financing to fund losses from operations and satisfy the Company's debt obligations; risks relating to strategic alternatives, including restructuring or refinancing of the Company's debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying the Company's business activities and strategic initiatives, or selling assets, other strategic transactions and/or other measures, including obtaining bankruptcy protection, and the terms, value and timing of any transaction resulting from that process; claims made by or against the Company, which may be resolved unfavorably to us; risks relating to the Company's dependence on Neuronetics Inc. as its exclusive supplier of TMS devices. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(US$) (unaudited) Q3 2023

Q3 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022 Total revenue 18,035,308

20,752,105

56,290,158

48,027,560















Direct center and patient care costs 10,840,776

10,207,404

33,785,962

25,193,562 Regional employee compensation 4,356,592

5,081,645

13,129,558

11,918,622 Regional marketing expenses 407,538

3,176,159

1,224,139

6,581,059 Depreciation 1,907,477

3,136,369

6,661,521

6,292,913 Total direct center and regional costs 17,512,383

21,601,577

54,801,180

49,986,156 Regional operating income (loss) 522,925

(849,472)

1,488,978

(1,958,596) Center development costs 137,770

215,954

355,832

562,108 Corporate employee compensation 3,629,623

5,156,259

11,880,351

12,211,803 Corporate marketing expenses 52,237

169,653

83,504

394,223 Other corporate, general and administrative expenses 1,954,017

4,303,486

7,311,213

7,759,607 Share-based compensation 14,740

2,762

591,470

315,966 Amortization 343,253

570,648

1,029,758

985,648 Interest expense 3,992,801

3,183,165

11,443,446

5,633,165 Interest income (64)

–

(165)

(12,230) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of loans (34,510)

2,331,917

(34,510)

2,331,917 Loss on device contract termination 3,181,116

–

3,181,116

– Loss before income taxes (12,748,058)

(16,783,316)

(34,353,037)

(32,140,803) Income tax expense –

–

–

– Loss for the period and comprehensive loss (12,748,058)

(16,783,316)

(34,353,037)

(32,140,803) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (59,405)

(421,890)

(172,508)

(593,545) Loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook (12,688,653)

(16,361,426)

(34,180,529)

(31,547,258) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (0.30)

(0.59)

(0.90)

(1.49)



Q3 2023

Q2 2023 Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021 (US$) (unaudited)



























Revenue 18,035,308

18,346,799 19,908,051

21,076,886

20,752,105

14,210,309

13,065,146

14,047,452 Regional operating income (loss) 522,925

237,003 729,050

(141,846)

(849,472)

(71,075)

(1,038,049)

43,741 Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook (12,688,653)

(12,259,994) (9,231,882)

(30,179,216)

(16,361,426)

(7,347,849)

(7,837,983)

(6,831,859) Net loss per share – Basic (0.30)

(0.30) (0.30)

(1.22)

(0.59)

(0.41)

(0.44)

(0.34) Net loss per share – Diluted (0.30)

(0.30) (0.30)

(1.22)

(0.59)

(0.41)

(0.44)

(0.34)

