HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES VIOLENT ACTS LIABILITY INSURANCE

Acts of Malicious Violence Coverage to Help Businesses Across the U.S. and Canada Move Forward After a Tragedy

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of Violent Acts Liability Insurance, a proprietary product designed to bridge gaps in general liability and umbrella policies, to better ensure an organization's resilience, safety and security by addressing the unique liability risks that arise from malicious acts of violence on business operations.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

"In a world where unforeseen acts of violence can disrupt lives and businesses in an instant, we are able to help clients face these uncertainties with greater confidence," said Carol Murphy, Executive Vice President. "HUB's Violent Acts Liability Insurance offers not only broad coverage, crisis response and risk management but also solutions that meet company-specific and country-specific nuances and requirements."

Underwritten by Lloyd's of London, HUB's Violent Acts Liability Insurance offers limits of up to $25M with the ability to secure more if needed. While traditional excess casualty insurance protects against bodily injury and property damage allegations, Violent Acts Liability Insurance offers much broader coverage for the third-party liability caused by violent acts impacting the organization. These include mental anguish to onlookers or family members of victims who were not themselves injured. In addition, there is a very substantial crisis fund to protect our insured from the immediate costs and impacts, as well as coverage for third parties impacted by the event including loss of revenue, pollution clean-up and prevention of access.

Learn more about Violent Acts Liability Insurance, here.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited