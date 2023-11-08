Jewelers Mutual® Expands Counseling Benefit Globally

Relieve counseling services have been extended across five countries through end of year to assist jewelers, their families and employees

NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced the expansion of its "Relieve" counseling service in response to heartbreak being felt in the US and across the world. This service, a complimentary benefit for its commercially insured customers, has been extended to the entire jewelry industry through December 31, 2023, free of charge. The insurer has secured professional telephone counseling services across five countries with potential for further expansion.

"During these challenging times, it is our utmost priority to stand by our customers and with the jewelry industry as a whole," said Scott Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "Truly being there for them when they need us most extends beyond protecting their businesses. We have a responsibility to lend a hand and raise up our industry that continues to be the face of strength and resiliency through difficult situations."

Jewelers Mutual offers the Relieve benefit, through TELUS® Health, which provides counseling services with qualified professional counselors at no charge for jewelers, their direct families and employees who may need support, guidance and healing. Through the end of the year, the offer extends industrywide, with telephone counseling in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

Key features of the Relieve counseling service:

24/7 assistance

Confidential counseling sessions

Access to qualified and experienced professional counselors

The extension of the Relieve counseling service underscores Jewelers Mutual's dedication to the wellbeing and vitality of its valued customers and the jewelry industry.

Jewelers interested in more details about the service may visit www.JewelersMutual.com/counseling or contact their trusted agent advisor.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

