Open International Set to Share AI Insights at APPA's Customer Connections Conference

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open International, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for utility companies, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Public Power Association's (APPA) upcoming Customer Connections Conference. The event is scheduled to take place from November 12th to the 15th, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

At the heart of this conference, Open International will be actively engaged in discussions centered around the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing the utilities industry. Juan Corredor, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Open International, will be a featured speaker at the event, presenting a comprehensive exploration of AI's potential applications within the utility sector.

With an impressive track record of pioneering innovative features to their solution, Open International has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering utility companies with transformative technologies. The company's presence at APPA's Customer Connections Conference is a testament to their dedication to advancing the utility industry through innovation.

"We are excited to connect with attendees at the American Public Power Association (APPA) Customer Connections Conference. We believe that this event will provide an excellent platform to share our vision for the future of utility companies, offering attendees a practical approach to harness the potential of AI in their organizations. We will address some examples of how AI can drive operational optimization, resource management, efficiency improvement, and customer experience for these types of companies," said Juan Corredor.

Open International invites all conference attendees to join Juan's presentation, where they will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, ask questions, and explore the limitless possibilities that AI offers to the utilities sector.

For more information about Open International and their AI-powered solution for utility companies, please visit www.openintl.com and to learn more about APPA's Customer Connections Conference, please visit https://www.publicpower.org/event/customer-connections-conference.

Since its inception in 1987, Open International has provided technology that helps Telecommunications and Utility service providers meet their business goals and implement innovative business strategies. Open's software solution has allowed our clients to stay on top of their industry's biggest challenges by giving them the agility to act on current-day and future problems. We believe that through truly great technology, we can help simplify the way service providers operate, create value, and increase customer satisfaction. With these core values, we created our single, state-of-the-art, comprehensive product: Smartflex is a holistic, multi-service, preconfigured software solution that provides a powerful billing engine, a robust customer care suite, an agile mobile workforce management system, a smart metering engine and hundreds of other functionalities to satisfy our clients' core needs.

