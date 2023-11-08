Serial Entrepreneur and Community Advocate Signs First-Ever Dual Agreement with Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind, Expands Texas Presence

With Industry Growth Booming, Beauty Franchise Brands Ink Historic Agreement in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand first, Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind have secured a dual agreement to bring locations to Texas. Blo, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, and LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, announces the dual location will be at 4800 Eldorado Parkway Suite 500 in Frisco and is slated to open in early 2024. Now with this deal, Blo Blow Dry Bar has 150 locations nationwide while emerging brand LashKind has 4 secured agreements in various stages of development.

The new Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind in Frisco is owned by native Texan, Judy Adams. Adams' corporate background primarily stems from her tenure at a major airline. However, over the past 20 years, Adams has been a serial entrepreneur from being an independent dealer for several different wireless brands to owning her own lash concept. Most recently, Adams owned a coffee shop that focused on supporting veterans and first responders, which she sold in May of this year. Adams is a strong community leader, involved with many different local organizations including the Frisco Women's League. She also serves on the Animal Advisory Committee Board for the City of Frisco and the Legislative Leadership Committee for Frisco ISD.

Adams entered the beauty industry almost 10 years ago after realizing there weren't many quality lash concepts available, prompted by her own experiences with lash services for many years prior to that. She started going to cosmetology school while working her corporate job. She became a customer of Blo which is how she became introduced to both brands. Adams looks forward to bringing Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind to Frisco and is already making plans on how these brands can make significant contributions to the community.

"Blo Blow Dry Bar has given me a great opportunity to continue owning my own business while having the backing of an existing company," said Adams. "With beauty being a staple for many, everyone deserves an affordable way to treat themselves and feel beautiful, and I knew there was a need for this in Frisco and Texas as a whole. My passion for serving others drives me to dedicate myself to giving back to our community through my businesses. It will remain at the forefront of my priorities."

Just at the start of the runway, the global salon services market is currently valued at $230.6B and expected to experience continuous growth. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, the Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind business models are primed to match their growing demands.

"With Judy's existing entrepreneurial experience, we are confident that she will be a strong partner," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Being at the intersection of the beauty and wellness industries, we offer a unique franchising experience. Our strong brand presence, coupled with multiple revenue streams, makes us a compelling choice for those looking to invest in a dynamic business venture."

Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind are currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join both brand's rapid expansions. For more information about Blo's franchise opportunities visit franchise.blomedry.com and for more on LashKind's franchise opportunities, visit lashkindfranchise.com/contact-us .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

About LashKind

LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. (founded in 2011) and brought to you by the team behind the category disruptor, Blo Blow Dry Bar. With a proven business model in a booming industry, LashKind is designed to stand out and set franchisees up for success. As a collective of beauty lovers, LashKind's mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly-delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure guests' natural lashes and brows remain healthy. To learn more, visit lashkindfranchise.com .

