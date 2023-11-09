Jacobs and PA Consulting to Provide Consulting Advisory Services to The Copenhagen Metro

Framework aids further development of sustainable, connected urban transport solutions

Supports future resiliency of one of Europe's most advanced public transport systems

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) and PA Consulting (PA) have been selected by The Copenhagen Metro (Metroselskabet I/S) to be part of its Operations and Maintenance Adviser Framework. The Copenhagen Metro provides fast, sustainable, carbon-efficient transport solutions to more than 300,000 passengers on weekdays.

The Jacobs and PA team was selected to provide comprehensive research and advice on the operation and maintenance of the metro. Wide-ranging strategic and technical advice will span project and design management, railway installations and safety, rolling stock, and signaling systems, as well as operation and maintenance. The Copenhagen Metro expects the framework to run over an eight-year period.

"Jacobs delivers complex transportation projects in highly populated urban centers around the world, shaping how future infrastructure can achieve the most transformative outcomes in the communities it serves," said Jacobs Head of Scandinavia Per Englund. "Together with PA, we are bringing our enterprise digital tools, AI solutions and deep knowledge of the rail sector to support The Copenhagen Metro as it continues to deliver modern, future-ready infrastructure to meet the city's fast-growing population and urban travel demand."

"We are proud to be selected to work together with The Copenhagen Metro to further develop one of the most advanced public transit systems in the world," said PA Consulting's Head of Nordic Transport Consulting Services Joacim Sundell. "Our experience in advising and transforming public transit authorities, as well as the private operator and supplier landscape, will ensure we support The Copenhagen Metro in reaching its full potential and benefitting the communities in and around Copenhagen."

Since opening in 2002, more than one billion passengers have traveled with The Copenhagen Metro. Running 24 hours a day, it has been expanded with the M3 Cityringen (including 19 new stations in Copenhagen) and M4 Nordhavn, which will be extended to Sydhavn and Valby next year. The Copenhagen Metro is also working on a potential new metro line, M5, that will connect new city development areas to the east of Copenhagen with 10 stations from Copenhagen Central Station to Lynetteholm and Østerport. Another extension of the M4 to Ydre Nordhavn is being considered.

Jacobs and PA help transportation sector clients plan, develop, finance, design, construct, maintain and operate smart infrastructure that connects people and communities around the world. The companies are working together to provide technical and commercial advice to the U.K. Department for Transport on its portfolio of rail and other transport mode agreements, major projects and programs, and its policy and strategic work in transport.

Jacobs has supported projects like The Elizabeth line and the Transpennine Route Upgrade in the U.K., Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit in Malaysia and The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Grand Central Madison program in New York.

PA supports infrastructure providers on a national and regional level across the Nordics, continental Europe and the U.K., as well as international public transit operators. PA has supported the Swedish Transport Administration in infrastructure planning, ProRail's future-proofing of the Dutch rail network, Network Rail's Rail Upgrade Plan, and advising European transport operators.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About PA

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the U.K., Ireland, U.S., Nordics and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and X.

Jacobs holds a 65% stake in PA Consulting, with the remaining 35% held by PA employees. PA continues as a separate entity and independently managed business.

PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

