JaM CELLARS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS INCLUDING PARTNERSHIP WITH SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND AND WINE AND GROCERIES FOR A YEAR GIVEAWAY

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JaM Cellars, producers of best-selling wines including Butter Chardonnay, announces two initiatives to celebrate the holiday season and the brand's enduring connections to music and giving back. These include the fourth annual renewal of a partnership with the music-focused non-profit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, and the second year of a special giveaway in collaboration with iHeartRadio that offers participants the chance to win Butter Wines and groceries for an entire year. Part of JaM Cellars' core commitment to giving back—a passion of John and Michele Truchard, the "J" and "M" in JaM—these initiatives are illustrative of their ongoing support of and investment in community.

For the fourth consecutive year, JaM Cellars is teaming up with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a nationwide non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to career musicians and industry professionals facing hardship. The partnership between Sweet Relief and JaM Cellars was initially forged in 2020 to support musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since raised over $75,000, offering ongoing support through merchandise sales, financial commitments, and a series of monthly fundraising performances by renowned artists, such as Lisa Loeb, Emily Kinney, Switchfoot, Morgan James, G. Love, and others. In the upcoming year, JaM Cellars is reaffirming its commitment by pledging a minimum of $30,000 to Sweet Relief, an increase from previous years, in recognition of Sweet Relief's 30th anniversary.

JaM Cellars is inviting wine and music enthusiasts from all corners of the country to join in and support Sweet Relief every final Friday of the month on "JaMHappyHour"–live wine and music performances streamed on Facebook Live @JaMCellars and YouTube. For every comment, like, or social share during these benefit shows, JaM Cellars will contribute one dollar to Sweet Relief, up to $3,000 per show. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to contribute through click and text-to-donate options. To kickstart the renewed partnership during the season of giving, JaM Cellars will host a virtual live performance by Zandi Holup on Giving Tuesday, November 29, and conclude the year with a final JaMHappyHour on Friday, December 29, featuring Jonah Kagen. This schedule will continue with monthly events throughout 2024, commencing at 4 p.m. PST, and hosted by Jana Sutter, a prominent iHeartRadio personality with over 25 years of experience in radio.

"Music, and especially live music has become intertwined with JaM Cellars wines since we started in 2009, making our partnership with Sweet Relief a natural avenue for giving back to the music community," noted Michele Truchard, co-founder of JaM Cellars. "The idea behind JaM Cellars wines is that they are easy-to-love and share—simple names, great taste and available everywhere. Over the years music has become the perfect backdrop for enjoying JaM wines—at music festivals we sponsor like BottleRock Napa Valley; at the JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio, Napa; and online with JaMHappyHours benefiting Sweet Relief. It's a privilege for our wines to be enjoyed by so many in musical settings that bring so much joy. Our heartfelt congratulations to Sweet Relief on their 30th year helping musicians in need, and we're thrilled to renew our collaboration and celebrate the power of wine and music together for a good cause!"

"JaM Cellars first reached out to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in 2020 as the music industry took a major hit due to COVID. Their support over the last three years has made a real difference and we're thrilled to be collaborating again in this our 30th anniversary year. JaMHappyHours have become a consistent, enjoyable and entertaining fundraising initiative to support music industry workers and provide a platform for artists to share their talents for a great cause," expressed Aric Steinberg, EVP Development and Artist Relations at Sweet Relief. "Thanks to the amazing musicians who have performed and the JaM Cellars team for their ongoing commitment to Sweet Relief. We're looking forward to a great 30th anniversary year together."

For the second year in a row, JaM Cellars is also extending more opportunities for wine and music lovers to revel in the holiday spirit via a festive holiday giveaway in conjunction with iHeartRadio. Through December 24, JaMFans across the country can listen to iHeart's top holiday stations like 93.9 Lite FM in Chicago, 99.9 KEZ in Phoenix, Hits 95.7 in Denver, and 95.7 BIG in Milwaukee, to learn how to enter for a chance to win their favorite Butter wines, which include Butter Chardonnay, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles, along with groceries stocked free for an entire year. Participants can earn bonus entries by tuning into JaM Cellars' YouTube channel or streaming the special Holiday Edition of Summer Festival JaMs aired by JaM Cellars on iHeartRadio, a digital radio station featuring all-time favorite holiday covers from festival headliners and artists. Instructions on how to enter can also be found at www.drinkbutter.com. Certain terms and conditions will apply.

"We hope our partnerships with Sweet Relief and iHeartRadio will bring joy to a lot of people this holiday season, no matter how they like to celebrate," said Michele, the "M" in JaM Cellars. "We're very much looking forward to a festive season filled with great music and delicious wines, and to raising a glass to a 'Butter' holiday and new year!"

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars portfolio features Butter by JaM Cellars—including Butter Chardonnay, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles—along with JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White. All these wines are rich, bold, luscious and live up to their names. Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, JaM Cabernet is berry-licious, Butter Cab is silky smooth, Toast Sparkling is a juicy celebration, Butter Bubbles is a bright and creamy bubbly, and Sugar Sweet White plants just a kiss of sweetness. Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cellars wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. This year, Butter Chardonnay, one of the bestselling chardonnays in the U.S. over $13, was recognized as an Impact Blue Chip Brand award winner for 10 years of consecutive growth. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars #JaMCellars or JaMCellars.com.

About Sweet Relief

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems. Grant recipients include musicians and music industry workers from across the country. Sweet Relief serves the music community by providing immediate financial assistance for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other vital living expenses.

