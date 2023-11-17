Fibocom Unveils 4G Premium Smart Module SC228 to Drive AIoT Applications in the Global Market

Fibocom unveils a high-performance, multi-mode LTE smart module SC228 to drive digital transformation across AIoT industries. Empowered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® SM6225 chip, the module delivers superior CPU processing performance and excellent power efficiency backed by the features of an Octa-core (4*A73 2.4G + 4*A53 1.9G) processor and high-level graphics processor.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the release of a new LTE smart module SC228 for the acceleration of digital transformation in smart retailing, smart wearable camera, Industrial IoT, In-vehicle infotainment market. Integrated with a 6nm processor, the module utilizes the powerful CPU and GPU to deliver superior multimedia performance while conserving power. Compatible with frequency bands worldwide, the module also supports Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi for short-distance wireless communication.

The integration of AI and IoT is reshaping the way that decision-makers from various industries operate and respond to real-time information. The highly integrated smart module SC228 is capable of offering a comprehensive solution for industry customers to improve product performance and facilitate the decision-making process. Equipped with a powerful CPU, SC228 can support the smooth running of AI algorithms, which ensures the terminals realize a bunch of functionalities such as facial recognition, HMI (Human-machine Interaction), etc. In terms of multimedia processing, the SC228 is integrated with a low-power island DSP (Digital Signal Processors) for sensors and audio, furthermore, it also supports multi-camera input and output with up to three of them working simultaneously. To cater to diverse IoT application scenarios, the SC228 is designed with rich interfaces including MIPI/ USB/ UART/ SPI/ I2C to help customers develop the terminals flexibly. In software design, the SC228 is preset with an upgradable Android 14 operating system in cope with the ever-evolving software innovations, which can help our customers quickly meet the requirements for GMS (Google Mobile Service) certification and continuous development for long lifecycle terminals. Notably, the premium smart module is also built-in with GNSS for fast and accurate positioning for mobile scenarios.

"AI-driven productivity is inevitably evolving as an essential to extend the capabilities of IoT devices, significantly improve the operational efficiency by enriching the IoT device with edge computing," said Eden Chen, General Manager of MC BU at Fibocom. "We are pleased to be at the forefront of the AIoT market to provide a comprehensive, highly integrated SC228 smart module solution for various industries, looking forward, we are optimistic to unleash the interconnected intelligence with our powerful smart module portfolio."

Engineering sample will be available by late December 2023.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

