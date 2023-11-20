ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS LAUNCHES FIRST YOUTH GLOVE MODEL BRINGING THE POPULAR BRAND TO PLAYERS AGES 8-12 IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Eight Designs Based on Popular "Ice Cream Glove" Design Available; "Play In, Trade Up" Program Also Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolutely Ridiculous, the creative arts company that reimagines sporting goods, today announced the launch of their new Youth Glove model that will bring the brand's most popular products to young baseball and softball players for the first time.

"We're now able to bring self-expression and fun to younger athletes," said X, the founder and CEO of Absolutely Ridiculous. "Our Youth Glove model allows these young athletes to wear gloves that are made with them in mind and look like the gloves used by their favorite MLB players and/or big brother or sister!"

The gloves feature the extremely popular "Ice Cream Glove" theme and are available in creative designs, including Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Cotton Candy, Cherry as well as the" Bible Glove."

The new model youth baseball glove and softball glove features a form-fitting finger stalls with gel-like comfort in the hand slot and are designed with cowhide leather that makes it easier for the player to squeeze, arriving to the consumer 80% broken in so that they can begin using the glove right out of the box.

The youth model ships within seven to 10 days as a part of our ready to ship collection, including their pro quality adult gloves, sliding mitts and more.

Absolutely Ridiculous youth gloves will also feature a unique "Play In, Trade Up" program for kids that purchase the gloves. After 6 months of owning a youth model, glove owners can apply to the program which allows the player to trade in their youth model for a $75 credit towards a professional kip leather glove. After the trade in, Absolutely Ridiculous will donate the youth glove to a Little League team in need.

Absolutely Ridiculous recently announced a partnership with MLB Players Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The agreement is groundbreaking as it is the first of its kind in that is inclusive of both Major League and Minor League players. The partnership is a group licensing agreement that will allow Absolutely Ridiculous to grow its engagement with MLB players and, as a result, its popularity with ballplayers and fans of all ages.

Today several big leaguers, including Jazz Chisholm (Marlins), Elly De La Cruz (Reds), Luke Weaver (Yankees), Bryce Harper (Phillies), and World Series Champion Evan Carter from the Texas Rangers, are wearing Absolutely Ridiculous products in Major League Baseball games.

Absolutely Ridiculous was founded in 2021 by the award-winning artist known as "X" and first gained notoriety with his concept of a baseball glove designed to look like a melting ice cream cone that proceeded to sell out online in only seconds.

That inaugural design became the cornerstone of a globally disruptive brand that challenges cultural norms in sports and breaks the mold of traditional sporting goods by re-imagining baseball and softball gloves, sliding mitts and other sporting goods as functional pieces of art through innovative designs blending elements of art, fashion, luxury, music, pop culture and sports. With its focus on originality and attention to fine detail – along with a drop model that creates nearly-unparalleled excitement around new product releases.

About Absolutely Ridiculous

Founded in 2021 by former athlete and award-winning artist "X," Nashville-based Absolutely Ridiculous is a creative endeavor that reimagines sporting goods as functional art, collaborating with influential brands and individuals on innovative designs that break the mold of traditional sporting goods by blending elements of art, fashion, luxury, music, pop culture and sports. The inaugural Absolutely Ridiculous concept was a baseball glove designed to look like a melting ice cream cone, which sold out online in mere seconds. The company's product line has since grown to include an array of unique, game-ready baseball and softball gloves – all meticulously crafted using professional grade Kip leather – as well as sliding mitts, headwear and leather care products, with new concepts released through a "sneaker culture" drop model that creates both a buzz and demand nearly unmatched in the industry.

