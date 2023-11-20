Bully Max Introduces New Puppy Food Formula with TruMune for Optimal Gut Health and Nutrient Preservation

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dog food company committed to providing the best nutrition for your canine companions, Bully Max is proud to announce the launch of our latest innovation: Bully Max 24/14 High Protein & Growth Puppy Food. This premium formula is specifically designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of growing puppies, ensuring they develop into strong and healthy adult dogs.

Puppies require more than just any dog food, and that's why we've created this exceptional puppy food, packed with essential nutrients and backed by cutting-edge science.

Key Features of Bully Max 24/14 High Protein & Growth Puppy Food:

Real Protein Sources: Our formula features real lamb and pork as the primary protein sources, ensuring your puppy receives the high-quality protein they need for healthy growth and development.

Fortified with 6 Essential Vitamins: We understand the importance of vitamins in your puppy's diet. That's why we've fortified our formula with six essential vitamins (A, B12, C, D, E, and K), supporting overall well-being.

TruMune® for Gut Health: One of the standout features of our puppy food is the inclusion of TruMune®, a clinically tested prebiotic. TruMune® has been proven to enhance gut health and boost immune function in dogs. Backed by over 425 controlled research studies and 120 peer-reviewed publications, it has demonstrated significant improvements in digestive health and vitality. Notably, dogs fed with TruMune® exhibited 15% higher energy levels.

Slow Cooking for Optimal Nutrient Retention: Our slow-cooked formula safeguards essential nutrients, delivering maximum nutritional value to your puppy. Cooking at around 200°F (93°C), it retains up to 90% of vital vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, whereas high-temperature methods exceeding 400°F (204°C) can lead to a 60% nutrient loss. This stark difference underscores the importance of slow cooking for ensuring your furry friend gets the most from their meals.

All-Natural and Free From Unwanted Ingredients: Bully Max 24/14 High Protein & Growth Puppy Food contains no artificial colors, flavors, or by-products. It is also free from corn, wheat, or soy, providing a clean and wholesome diet for your puppy.

"We believe that puppies deserve the best start in life, and that's why we've created this exceptional puppy food formula," said Lea Kinneman, Co-owner at Bully Max. "With the inclusion of TruMune® for gut health and our commitment to slow cooking for nutrient preservation, we are confident that Bully Max Puppy Food will help your puppy grow up healthy and happy."

Bully Max 24/14 High Protein & Growth Puppy Food is now available for purchase, ensuring your puppy gets the nutrition they need for optimal growth and vitality. For more information and to order, visit our website at https://shop.bullymax.com/products/puppy-food-dry-kibble .

About Bully Max:

Bully Max is a leading dog food company dedicated to providing high-quality nutrition for dogs, particularly Bully Breed dogs. With a focus on ingredient quality and scientific innovation, Bully Max strives to improve the health and well-being of dogs across the United States.

