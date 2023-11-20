Lufax Holding Ltd Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.00001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of two (2) ADSs to one (1) ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to two (2) ordinary shares. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about December 15, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

For Lufax's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-four reverse ADS split. On the Effective Date, holders of ADSs in the Direct Registration System ("DRS") and in the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every four (4) then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically, at the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank. No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on Lufax's underlying ordinary shares, and no ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Lufax's ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LU."

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS Ratio will be equal to or greater than four times the ADS trading price before the change.

