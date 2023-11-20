MGP Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, Earns EPA's ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

Outperforms similar U.S. Plants on measure of energy efficiency

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row Distillers, the Bardstown, Ky., home of award-winning brands including Ezra Brooks, Rebel and Blood Oath bourbons, has received ENERGY STAR certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It is one of eight distilleries to first receive the certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program. The U.S. EPA and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States have partnered on helping the distilled spirits industry improve its energy efficiency and save money on utility bills.

ENERGY STAR status signifies that Lux Row performs in the top 25 percent of distilleries nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. Lux Row is managed by Luxco, the branded spirits division of MGP.

"We are pleased to accept EPA's ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts," said David Whitmer, vice president of quality and compliance for MGP. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs."

Earning ENERGY STAR certification highlights Lux Row's status within the top 25 percent of distilleries in the nation regarding energy performance. The distillery improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically.

"EPA applauds the commitment to energy efficiency demonstrated by ENERGY STAR- certified plants," said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "Improving the energy performance of our nation's industrial plants is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP's offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys and gins, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky and Indiana, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP's branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco's award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope Bourbon, Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

