OpenRock Introduces OpenRock S: Elevating Music and Sports Experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 -- OpenRock, a prominent brand in open-ear audio solutions, is thrilled to present its latest innovation, the OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds. Designed to provide an unparalleled fusion of superior sound quality, customizable comfort, and outstanding battery life, the OpenRock S takes your music and sports encounters to the new heights.

TubeBass™ Technology for Abundant Bass Energy

Boasting TubeBass™ technology and 16.2mm dynamic drivers, OpenRock S seamlessly integrates into a multi-cavity acoustic system designed with a focus on ergonomics. The sound waves are concentrated and transmitted to the ear canal, offering unmatched bass capacity and sound performance in open headphones.

Crafted for Comfort and a Secure Fit

OpenRock S continues to feature OpenRock's unique customizable silicone ear hooks, providing a secure and comfortable fit for various ear shapes. These ear hooks can maintain their shape, ensuring a secure fit even during rigorous workouts. Skin-friendly silicone enhances flexibility and reduces discomfort during extended wear.

Impressive 60-Hour Battery Life

With a remarkable 19 hours of single playback and 60 hours with charging case, OpenRock S eliminates the need for additional charging devices during activities like marathons and day-long cycling, offering a comfortable exercise experience. Thanks to its quick-charging feature, a mere 5-minute charge provides an impressive 1 hour of use.

Elevated Acoustic Experience

Inspired by sports psychology, OpenRock S optimizes the audio experience for different workout scenarios. The self-developed dynamic audio algorithm dynamically adjusts bass and treble for optimal sound quality. 'Rock Mode' enhances audio for fast-paced sports, while 'Relax Mode' creates an ideal audio environment for low-intensity activities.

Additional Advantages



IPX5 Waterproof Rating: The earbuds are equipped with an IPX5 waterproof rating, making them resistant to sweat, dust, moisture.

AI 4-Mic Noise Cancellation: Utilizing advanced beam-forming technology, OpenRock S features four strategically placed high-quality microphones for AI-driven noise cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls even in noisy environments.

Bluetooth 5.3: Offering the latest in Bluetooth technology

The OpenRock S is now available at $89.99 in two stylish colors on Amazon.us, Amazon.uk, Amazon.de and OpenRock website. As part of the upcoming Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale, OpenRock will be offering discounts up to 20% off on Amazon.

Join Us at the 2023 Running Event Exhibition

OpenRock invites you to experience our product lineup, including the OpenRock S and OpenRock Pro, at booth 311 during The Running Event Exhibition at the Austin Convention Center from November 28th to 30th.

OpenRock remains committed to redefining the open-ear audio experience and enhancing your sports endeavors. For more information and updates, please visit www.openrock.com.

