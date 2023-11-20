LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun took the fast lane to Las Vegas on its exhilarating F1 tour, with dynamic activations inside Wynn Las Vegas and around the city during the highly-anticipated FORMULA 1® LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023. A trailblazing collaborator and one of the inaugural retailers to align with FORMULA 1®, Pacsun fueled the excitement of the event by presenting its new dedicated race collection through interactive pop-up shops strategically positioned on The Vegas Strip.

PACSUN BRINGS F1 FASHION TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP WITH POP-UP ACTIVATIONS AROUND THE FORMULA 1® LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX (PRNewswire)

Over the weekend, visitors enjoyed in-person access to Pacsun's latest Formula 1 merchandise throughout Wynn Las Vegas. A dedicated Pacsun F1 buildout at XS Nightclub provided an immersive brand experience, allowing guests to explore the collection while capturing the moment on a branded step and repeat and 360 photo booth. Clubgoers interacted with the brand while enjoying performances from Calvin Harris and Diplo following the races from 10:30 PM to 5:00 AM Thursday through Sunday. Pacsun also showcased its newest collection poolside at the Encore Beach Club all day Friday through Sunday. Staff were outfitted in the new styles and custom menus enabled guests to order merchandise from their daybeds and cabanas.

Pacsun expanded its presence further by introducing a Pacsun F1 kiosk buildout in the Fashion Show Mall off the Las Vegas Strip. This additional consumer touchpoint outside of the Pacsun store significantly enhanced the accessibility of the collection for all fans and locals. The brand also presented the collection to its social audience through an interactive live-streaming event on Friday morning. Pacsun brought its followers along for the ride, providing up-and-close coverage of the thrilling weekend activities on its TikTok and Instagram channels, while also offering social giveaways throughout the race weekend.

On Friday evening the excitement continued at Wynn Las Vegas as Pacsun took over the Little Bubble Bar and Lounge at Delilah in collaboration with The h.wood Group, a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. Throughout the night, influencers and VIPs engaged with the brand and saw the Formula 1 collection in real life. Pacsun also showed out with exclusive gifting to nightclub goers upon exiting the iconic venue.

Notable attendees throughout the weekend included AJ Mclean from the Backstreet Boys, Jack Lugo , Cass Holland , Yahné Coleman , Jami Alix Singer , Lexi Mars , and more.

"The electric atmosphere of the city during the race was truly unforgettable," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "We were overwhelmed with the enthusiasm for the collection at our events and it was incredible seeing fans immediately put on the merch and wear it to the race and after parties. It was special to give fans a memento of the thrilling weekend."

Pacsun Formula 1 leather jackets emerged as the fashion statement of the weekend and were spotted all over the Las Vegas Strip. Customers were captivated by the race-inspired moto apparel at the activations, leading to a near sellout of Pacsun's outerwear inventory. Famed designer Jeff Hamilton, known for his custom leather jacket creations, joined Pacsun for the weekend, debuting his one-of-a-kind forthcoming jacket collaboration with the brand. The special-edition, premium offering is set to launch later this year.

"Experiencing the energy of the race with Pacsun and seeing the excitement for their F1 collection was inspiring," said Jeff Hamilton. "I can't wait to introduce my signature design to their audience and add a touch of luxury streetwear to the collection with these jackets."

The latest F1 drop launched on November 10th and features men's and women's apparel ranging from $30.00 - $60.00 USD in inclusive sizing from XS - 2XL. It is widely available for purchase online and in stores nationwide.

Photos from the weekend can be downloaded HERE .

