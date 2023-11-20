Paladin Capital Group promotes Ken Pentimonti to Managing Director

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Capital Group, the multi-stage investor specialising in cyber and advanced technology, is delighted to announce that Kenneth Pentimonti has been promoted to Managing Director.

Paladin Capital Group (PRNewswire)

Ken joined Paladin's investment team in 2002 and now leads Paladin's European operations, having opened the firm's first office in the region in London in 2015, followed by Luxembourg in 2016. Ken has since built a powerful investment platform for Paladin with relationships throughout the European cyber ecosystem and investor community.

Paladin's success is driven by its ability to identify and execute investments in new, compelling innovations as an early entrant. With Ken's support, Paladin has invested in 19 early-stage companies operating in Europe, and is actively investing its €370m Cyber Fund II in cyber and security-focused AI startups across the continent. Ken has led investments in a wide range of innovative cyber companies across Europe including automated threat modeling platform IriusRisk, cyber insurance provider Intangic, application testing company Virtuoso and data clean room provider Decentriq.

Michael Steed, Founder and Managing Partner, commented, "Ken's promotion is testament to the huge contribution he has made to Paladin's international growth and the performance of our portfolio.

"Reflecting Paladin's belief that securing our shared, critical infrastructure is a global team effort, Ken has dedicated himself to building a European network of entrepreneurs, co-investors, academia and government. As we deploy our latest cyber fund, this network will help Paladin to source compelling investment opportunities and further our mission to protect our digital-first society."

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin's core strength is identifying, supporting and investing in innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers. Combining proven investment experience with deep expertise in global security, cyber technology and cutting-edge research, Paladin has invested in more than 70 companies since 2008 and has been a trusted partner to investors, entrepreneurs and governments for over two decades.

For more on Paladin Capital Group, follow us on Twitter at @Paladincap and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/paladin-capital-group or visit us at www.paladincapgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paladin Capital Group