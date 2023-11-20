Awarded in the Business Impact Category for the FabConnect Trinamix Semiconductor Industry Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinamix, a leading global solution provider specializing in Oracle Applications and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), won the 2023 Oracle Worldwide Partner Award and North America Applications Partner Award for Business Impact for its FabConnect solution. The annual Oracle Partner Awards celebrate partners that have shown exceptional innovation, entrepreneurial success and dedication to customers. This accolade recognizes Trinamix's commitment to empowering semiconductor companies with tangible business outcomes through its differentiated solutions like FabConnect.

Trinamix Wins 2023 Oracle Worldwide Partner Award and 2023 North America Applications Partner Award for Business Impact (PRNewswire)

FabConnect plays a pivotal role in connecting internal MES, external partner systems, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Manufacturing, part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). It caters to advanced transactions for all Fabless OEMs, enabling the streamlining of entire business operations via preconfigured integrations between OEM, Fab, and Assembly Partners.

This award reflects the successful results achieved by Trinamix and Oracle through their innovative collaboration. "Trinamix aims at enabling streamlined supply chain management for some of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing companies through FabConnect," said Amit Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Trinamix. He also thanked Hari Krishnan, the visionary and pioneer of FabConnect, for his dedication in developing the solution.

"Trinamix is a valued Oracle partner, delivering Oracle Cloud solutions and dedication to support its customer's cloud transformation journeys," said Dan Haller, group vice president, North America Applications Alliance & Channels, Oracle. "We congratulate Trinamix on its recent award wins."

Being elated with this award, Prantik Chakraborty, Vice President, Sales and Strategy, Trinamix said, "We take immense pride in this award that recognizes our commitment to shaping the future of advanced manufacturing and driving innovation in the technological landscape of the industry."

About Trinamix

Trinamix is a global solution provider specializing in Oracle Applications, with a focus on Oracle SCM, ERP, EPM, CX & IOT/Blockchain-based applications. We are headquartered in the US with local offices in Canada, Australia, Japan, the UK, and India.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company — ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

