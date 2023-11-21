Funrise Rides the Wave of Excitement with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Skate RC - This Season's Must-Have Toy!

VAN NUYS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, a leading innovator in the world of toys and entertainment, is thrilled to announce its most exciting offering for the fall and upcoming holiday season: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Skate RC! This incredible toy is poised to take the market by storm, and Funrise is ready to ride the wave of excitement as it promises to become the ultimate gift for kids of all ages.

Funrise. Inc., We Create Fun! (PRNewswire)

The Cowabunga Skate RC, featuring the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Raphael, brings the hero in a half shell to life in an entirely new and exhilarating way. This remarkable remote-control skateboard allows kids and fans of all ages to experience the thrill of skating through their favorite Turtle. With its high-quality design and impressive functionality, Funrise is confident that the Cowabunga Skate RC will be at the top of every child's wish list this holiday season.

Funrise is no stranger to creating exceptional toys that capture the hearts of children and collectors worldwide. The TMNT Cowabunga Skate RC exemplifies the company's dedication to combining fun, innovation, and nostalgia to create cherished memories for fans of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Skate RC," said Kristine Wheeler, Director, Global Brand Marketing & Operations at Funrise. "As longtime fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ourselves, we know how special and meaningful these characters are to so many people. With this new product, we aim to capture the essence of the Turtles' adventures and share it with a new generation of fans. We believe this toy will make an unforgettable holiday gift, and we can't wait to see the joy it brings to households around the world."

The TMNT Cowabunga Skate RC is now available for purchase at leading toy retailers, both in-store and online, just in time for the holiday season. Funrise encourages consumers to grab this exciting new product while supplies last, as it's anticipated to be one of this year's most popular and sought-after toys this holiday season.

Funrise invites all fans and media to share in the excitement by joining the conversation on social media using the hashtag #CowabungaSkateRC and following Funrise on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

For more information about Funrise and its exciting range of toys and products, please visit funrise.com

About Funrise: For over 30 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world. Our portfolio consists of internal brands including GAZILLION®, CRUSHIE FLUFFIES™, FART NINJAS™, BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, Sugar Surprise™, MIGHTY FLEET™ and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat®, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles® and other global entertainment companies.

©2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. (PRNewswire)

