GameChange Solar Awarded 232 MW Genius Tracker™ Order with Bechtel on Texas Gulf Coast

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar (GCS) announced that they will supply their Genius Tracker™ solar trackers for Sabanci Renewables' Oriana Solar, a 232 MWdc project located on the Texas Gulf Coast in Victoria County.

Genius Tracker technology helps improve energy gains with its WeatherSmart™ backtracking features and dynamic stow modes that protect the system from damage during severe weather events including hurricane-force winds, floods, and hail experienced in the Gulf Coast. The Genius Tracker solar trackers have undergone wind-tunnel tests of speeds up to 155 mph with CPP Wind.

Once complete, Genius Tracker technology paired with nearly 425,000 bifacial panels will generate power for approximately 34,000 homes with zero-carbon electricity on the ERCOT grid. It will serve load centers in the Gulf Coast region of Texas, including Houston, Corpus Christi, and Freeport.

Bechtel, a world-renowned engineering, construction, and project management firm, will design and deliver the solar project. The solar power plant features a co-located 60 MW/120 MWh battery storage system which will have a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable energy sources.

"GameChange Solar is honored to supply Genius Tracker as a key component for this notable collaboration between Bechtel and Sabanci," said Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GCS. "Choosing a US-based supplier reinforces their dedication to bringing clean renewable energy to the region while supporting the local economy. We anticipate working on more projects with both exceptional teams in the future."

When Bechtel announced that Sabanci Renewables had selected it to deliver the project, Scott Austin, general manager of Bechtel's Renewables & Clean Power business, said, "We're delighted to expand our work with Sabanci to deliver a third renewable energy project for the people of Texas. We will be utilizing Bechtel's 125 years of delivery expertise on this project, and as always, look to employ local people and suppliers to build a facility that will power communities with clean renewable energy for decades to come."

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2024 and be completed in mid-2025.

About Bechtel – Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Sabanci Renewables - Sabanci Renewables, a subsidiary of leading Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, is a renewable energy developer in the US aiming to develop and operate a 1 GW renewable portfolio by 2025. The company focuses on utility scale solar, onshore wind and battery projects; mainly in ERCOT, MISO and PJM markets. Following the company's establishment in June 2022, Sabanci first acquired a 272 MW project in October 2022. With Oriana Solar, the company will command more than 500 MW and will reach an important level in its initial investment plan. www.sabanci.com / Sabancı Climate Technologies.

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 26 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

Additionally, GameChange Solar through its GeniusBOS subsidiary is growing a portfolio of products for the broader renewable energy system.

