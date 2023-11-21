RxFood Co. and GreenShield partner to improve health outcomes for Canadians through personalized, AI-powered nutrition support

Leveraging clinically validated dietary technology and health coaching, partnership aims to help more Canadians manage and prevent chronic disease.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RxFood Co. ("RxFood"), the leader in AI-driven nutrition assessments and GreenShield, Canada's only not-for-profit healthcare payer-provider, are partnering to offer personalized nutrition advice to employees to help Canadians manage and prevent chronic disease.

Leveraging the existing health coaching and care navigation expertise of GreenShield Health, a division of GreenShield, with RxFood's AI-powered dietary assessment technology, Canadian employees can now access personalized, data-rich nutrition insights and recommendations through GreenShield's Employee Assistance Program (EAP). By offering quick access to reliable nutrition data, the partnership aims to empower Canadians to make better food choices and reduce risks related to chronic health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

"The toll of chronic diseases is staggering, with an annual cost of $122 billion in lost productivity to the economy," says Joe Blomeley, Executive Vice-President, Head of GreenShield Health and Enterprise Growth at GreenShield. "This cost underscores the critical need to focus on chronic disease management and prevention. Through this transformative collaboration, we are revolutionizing access to dependable, personalized nutrition data for Canadians, granting them the power to proactively elevate their long-term health outcomes by making superior dietary choices."

Through the RxFood app, GreenShield EAP clients can capture photos of their meals, eliminating the need for manual food and nutrition tracking. Once the meal photos are logged in the app, RxFood provides detailed diet quality assessments to a dedicated GreenShield Health clinician. This enables the clinician to offer personalized nutrition recommendations promptly and effectively. The program also includes progress reports that aid clinicians in tracking improved health outcomes and measurable reductions in health risks over time. This initiative aligns with GreenShield EAP's comprehensive approach to care, offering convenient access to nurse-led health assessments, mental health support, telemedicine, and pharmacy services, all within GreenShield+ – a first-of-its-kind digital health and benefits ecosystem that revolutionizes the Canadian health and benefits experience through unprecedented levels of integration between its health services and benefits plans.

"Our technology has undergone thorough clinical testing and consistently shown clear, positive outcomes. This has earned us the trust of respected health organizations dedicated to improving people's health," said Dr. Jeffrey Alfonsi, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of RxFood. "We're excited to bring this valuable support to employers and their employees through our collaboration with GreenShield. Our goal is to help people take charge of their health with reliable tools, leading to a healthier and more resilient workforce."

The effectiveness of RxFood has been proven and tested in clinical settings by dietitians, doctors, engineers, and patients. In a three-year clinical trial with families of children with diabetes at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, RxFood yielded impressive results, including improved accuracy in carbohydrate counting and reduced A1C levels. The technology has also been shown to decrease the day-to-day time spent managing diabetes and accessing dietary histories.

About GreenShield

GreenShield is an integrated health and benefits organization and the first organization in Canada to operate as a payer-provider — offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, and telemedicine services as a 'provider.' Integrating both sides of the payer-provider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a not-for-profit social enterprise that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support underserved Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by 2025, focusing on mental health, oral health, and essential medicines. As the industry's noble challenger, GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its purpose of championing better health for all.

About RxFood Corporation

RxFood is becoming the gold standard for medical nutrition therapy by using powerful AI models. Developed through a community of healthcare professionals and patients, RxFood transforms photos of what individuals eat into powerful dietary assessments and recommendations that is used by Clinicians to augment patient care, and by patients to support the continuity of their care. RxFood provides increased efficiency for clinicians, raising the bar for patient engagement and satisfaction in nutrition therapy, and improved health outcomes. Outcomes to date have gained the attention from the insurer and corporate environments, bringing to life personalized nutrition and food as medicine. For more information about RxFood, visit www.rxfood.co.

