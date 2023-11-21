Works by Botero, Martinez, Rivera, and Tamayo lead Moran's Latin American Art + Design sale!

Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 12:00pm PST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at 12:00pm PST, John Moran Auctioneers invites you experience work from some of the most influential artists of the 20th century presented in their Latin American Art + Design auction. This winter sale has over 200 lots of art and design, and will offer everything from fine art to Folk Art, candlesticks, pottery, and nearly 100 lots of Mexican silver including tableware and jewelry. Featured artists and designers include Fernando Botero, Alfredo Ramos, Diego Rivera, Felipe Castañeda, Carlos Estevez, Roberto Montenegro, William Spratling, Antonio Pineda, and Fred Davis.

Leading the sale are two extraordinary works by the recently deceased Columbian artist, Fernando Botero (1932-2023). Botero was considered the most recognized and quoted artist from Latin America in his lifetime. Moran's is pleased to present two of his large-scale watercolors, Couple dancing, 1980, estimated $150,000-200,000, and Nude figure reclining, 2002 with an estimate of $100,000-150,000.

Known as the 'Father of Mexican Modernism', Alfredo Ramo Martinez (1871-1946) was a painter, muralist, and educator. This sale will offer three works by Martinez including "Madonna India", circa 1932, estimated $60,000-80,000, and "Procession of Nuns," circa 1934, valued at $16,000-22,000.

There will be multiple lots offering works by prominent Mexican painters Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo. Rivera (1886-1857) helped establish the mural movement in Mexican and international art. Rivera's "Las Banistas de Tehuantepec", 1925 will be offered at a $25,000-35,000 estimate. In contrast Tamayo (1899-1991) painted figurative abstraction with surrealist influences on a more intimate scale. Estimated $2,500-3,500 is his Mixografia, "Nina", 1981.

Bronze works will include examples by Mexican sculptors Felipe Castañeda and Luis Ortiz Monasterio. This sale will offer three Castañeda works including, "Seated woman", 1994, valued $5,000-7,000. At an estimate of $3,000-5,000, Monasterio's "Mujer con Nino y Alcatraces", 1950 will make its way to the block.

Collectors are sure to take notice of the large Matl Nuestra Senora de La Asuncion de Tonaya by Matilde Poulat, estimated $6,000-9,000, a Hector Aguilar sterling silver chess set valued at $4,000-6,000, and multiple silver pieces by William Sprating including a 18k gold and ebony necklace with a $4,000-6,000 estimate.

Other noteworthy artists featured will include Gustavo Montoya, Pedro Friedeberg, Carlo Merida, Francisco Toledo, and Sergio Bustamante. To view the sale, go to www.johnmoran.com.

