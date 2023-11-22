MADISON STREET CAPITAL WINS M&A CORPORATE/STRATEGIC DEAL OF THE YEAR ($50MM - $100MM) AWARD AT THE 22ND ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR GALA

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, has been named the winner of the M&A Advisor Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($50MM - $100MM category). Winners were announced at the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards gala held Nov. 16 at the New York Athletic Club during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit.

The 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Award winners are exemplified by exceptional industry players in the field of mergers and acquisitions. Out of a pool of over 350 contenders, Madison Street Capital was an esteemed recipient of the highest honor.

"Since launching Madison Street Capital nearly two decades ago, we have worked to set the gold standard for managing and navigating deals of this size to publicly and privately held businesses worldwide," said Founder and CEO Charles Botchway. "We are delighted to receive recognition for our collaboration with That's Nice, LLC, on the Therachem and PI Health Sciences transaction. It is a testament of our commitment to excellent work for all of our clients and stakeholders."

Madison Street Capital was most recently recognized by the M&A Advisor in August as the winner of M&A Deal of the Year ($10MM-$25MM category).

"We are proud to recognize Madison Street Capital for their outstanding accomplishments and continued excellence in business," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "We applaud them for winning yet another award – this time, for their critical work advising on the acquisition of Therachem by PI Health Sciences LTD."

For a complete list of the 22nd Annual M&A Award winners, click here .

MADISON STREET CAPITAL

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership, and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com .

THE M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services. www.maadvisor.com .

