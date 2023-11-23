Hanwha Aerospace contracts with BAE Systems to supply 155mm artillery propelling charges

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Aerospace has been awarded a contract to supply 155mm artillery bi-modular charge systems to BAE Systems. BAE Systems is a long term strategic supply partner to the UK Ministry of Defence. The contract is worth around $130M, providing critical components of the artillery operation.

"This contract with BAE Systems underscores Hanwha Aerospace's commitment to strengthening Korea-UK defense ties," said Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace "Our 155mm Artillery Modular Charge System will effectively meet NATO's ammunition needs, enhancing the operational efficiency of weapon systems by leveraging Hanwha's robust production capabilities and BAE Systems' expertise."

Glynn Plant, Managing Director of Land UK at BAE Systems, said: "Our order for the supply of modular charge systems demonstrates the compatibility of the Hanwha Aerospace MCS system with our 155mm ammunition."

The Modular Charge System (MCS) is an effective method of tailoring the propelling charge to the individual needs of weapons systems, which streamlines logistics and improves the handling of self-propelled artillery systems. The MCS burns very cleanly upon ignition leaving little or no residue, thereby eliminating the need for swabbing the barrel between fires, leading to the increase the system's rate of fire.

Hanwha Aerospace's Bi-Modular Charge System, HW70 and HW50, were developed using NATO standard 39/52 caliber 155mm guns and BAE Systems' NATO standard ammunition, L15, to meet the Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU), and have been verified for performance, safety, and compatibility. It also incorporates performance enhancements over its predecessor, including increased robustness of the Combustible Cartridge Case (CCC) to maximize operability with Automated Turrets, which are expected to be increasingly deployed in the future, and an improved ignition system for fast and uniform propellant ignition.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, various other weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com.

About BAE Systems

At BAE Systems, we provide some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. We employ a skilled workforce of 93,100 people in around 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, we develop, engineer, manufacture, and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

www.baesystems.com

