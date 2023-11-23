Lin-gang Exhibition Area becomes catalyst of international cooperation at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) ended on November 10 in Shanghai after six busy and fruitful days. For the first time, the Lin-gang area has taken up a new role as the exhibitor recruitment partner of the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology Hall (Hall 3) of China's largest annual import trade fair.

The 2,700 square meter Lin-gang Exhibition Area was jointly organized by the administrative committee of Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone ("Lin-gang Special Area") and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Lingang Group").

Nearly 100 foreign companies, most of whom operate in parks operated by Lingang Group, showcased new technologies, new business formats and new business models.

The Lin-gang Exhibition Area is the first comprehensive exhibition area for enterprises to participate in the CIIE through industrial clusters. It received 1,078 visiting delegations and held more than 100 events. More than 6,000 people held various types of commercial and investment discussions in this area. By November 10, over 100 deals were reached here. Yuan Guohua, the Chairman of Lingang Group, said: "We believe in opening-up and innovation. We have set up platforms for companies to thrive."

New joiners expand Lingang's industrial ecosystem

On the opening day of November 5, many exhibitors of the area signed strategic cooperation agreements with the Lingang Group, including Energy Singularity, Schneider Electric, TENWAYS and Newsight Imaging, covering fusion power, worldwide energy efficiency management and automation, e-bike, image sensors and many other industries.

The Lin-gang Special Area has attracted companies from various industry chains thanks to its good business environment, complete industry ecosystem and full lifecycle services for its investors. On November 6, the world-leading heating and air-conditioning solution provider Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning signed the agreement to invest in Lingang Fengxian Park, and is considering setting up its regional headquarters here. Its arrival will further expand the green low-carbon energy saving industry cluster of Lin-gang Special Area and build a next generation green technology industry park.

"In the next five years, China's heating and air-conditioning market will reach a trillion-yuan size. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning is committed to increase our investment in China to provide better products, solutions and services to our clients," said Guan Yu, Vice President and General Manager of China, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning.

Also during the exhibition, many exhibitors have signed agreements to attend the seventh CIIE, including Lenze, Sebia, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Voith and Cummings.

New stage creates new growth opportunities

As a veteran of China's mechanical engineering automation industry, German company Lenze joined the CIIE for the first time through the Lin-gang Exhibition Area. Upon its debut, the company received orders worth of 20 million yuan and was approached by many partners for strategic cooperation.

"A confident China has kept its opening-up policy, which is a big boost of confidence for foreign companies to invest more in the country. During this CIIE, we have received many inquiries of upgrading projects from lower tier Chinese cities. This is all thanks to the outstanding display stage provided by the Lin-gang Exhibition Area," said Xie Weidong, President, East Asia, Lenze.

AXA Tianping P&C Insurance Co., Ltd., another first-timer of CIIE through Lin-gang Exhibition Area, signed the first deal of the international facultative inward business of China's international board of reinsurance market. This is a significant step in the two-way opening-up journey of China's reinsurance industry.

Sustainable development is another hot topic of the CIIE. Lingang Group, U.S.-China Cleantech Center (UCCTC) and Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board jointly organized the Shanghai North American Clean Technology and Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Summit. On the sideline of the event, 16 leading American companies held business meetings with 67 Chinese companies of this industry train. They have reached more than 30 cooperation intentions. Lingang Group signed a cooperation agreement with UCCTC to open a new chapter of China-US collaboration on the research and development of clean technologies.

International cooperation enhance Lin-gang service capabilities

As a park service provider, Lingang Group has always regarded high-quality service as its core competence. It has set up a holistic system to support technological, digital, green, service, financial and overseas innovations, which will cover all aspects and elements of a company's lifecycle.

During this CIIE, Lingang Group has joined hands with its sister park - Hong Kong Cyberport - to launch the Shanghai Lingang Group - Hong Kong Cyberport Industry Acceleration Program. It will be a platform to accelerate the growth of companies from both parties' parks through start-up incubation, technology exchange, international cooperation and talent introduction. Lingang Group has also set up a joint taskforce with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of Communications and Kasikornbank to explore innovative cross-border financial services.

Together with HSBC, Lingang Group hosted the Roundtable on Growth Opportunities in Supply Chain Finance Innovation to find new application scenarios for supply chain financial services.

The newly opened Shanghai-Kunming Lancang-Mekong Express Freight Train Route connects Lin-gang's Luchaogang Station with Lao's capital Vientiane, where it is also connected with Thailand's railway network. It has created new opportunities for more international cooperation. During the CIIE, the ASEAN International Supply Chain Service Forum was held at Lin-gang Exhibition Area. More than 100 guests from Chinese and foreign companies and organizations, such as Thai and Vietnam chambers of commerce in China, attended to discuss how to leverage opportunities brought by this new transportation channel.

Sakarn Saensopa, Commercial Consul of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Shanghai, said: "China/Kunming - Laos/Vientiane Railway is a bridge of international cooperation. We are accelerating the construction of a new railway to connect our Laem Chabang Port with the China-Laos Railway. It will help create a new railway transport channel to stimulate closer economic collaboration between China and Thailand."

Caption: Scene of the signing ceremony

Caption: The signing ceremony between Lingang Group and UCCTC

