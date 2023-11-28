Cohesion Launches Smart Building Predictive AI Solution at mHUB's Innovation Center in Chicago

Cohesion Unveils Groundbreaking OccupancyAI at mHUB, Pioneering Predictive AI in Smart Building Solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesion, a smart building software platform that reimagines the connection between people and places, announces the launch of their newest cloud-based innovation, OccupancyAI. This predictive AI software serves as evidence to Cohesion's commitment to revolutionize the future of real estate. The new technology will be unveiled at mHUB's expanded manufacturing and hardtech innovation center in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood. mHUB will launch the predictive AI software at its 80,000SF facility, home to over 1,200 innovators working on physical product solutions. Integrating this technology across its entire facility makes it one of the smartest buildings in the U.S., and a leader in spatial innovation.

Cohesion's OccupancyAI Insights Dashboard. www.cohesionib.com (PRNewswire)

With so much uncertainty in commercial real estate, the power of predictive AI optimizes operations and delivers value.

Cohesion's patented platform comprises a suite of cutting-edge solutions including modernized security access, an enriched people experience, and digital maintenance tools tailored for individual properties or entire building portfolios. Central to the mHUB user experience, Cohesion's comprehensive solutions provide cloud-based user management, seamless entry facilitated by mobile keycards and digital wallets, room and desk reservations, parking management, work order coordination, mass communications, indoor air quality monitoring, temperature controls, ESG reporting, and much more. OccupancyAI, the latest breakthrough from Cohesion, adds a predictive dimension to this robust suite.

Investing in collaborative spaces and smart building solutions is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of the future of real estate. Cohesion's OccupancyAI not only signifies a pivotal leap in predictive AI for smart buildings but also underscores the critical role these innovations play in stimulating a seamless return to office spaces. As the landscape of work evolves, Cohesion helps companies like mHUB redefine the office environment and create connected and intelligent spaces. The launch of OccupancyAI marks a transformative moment in the industry and as a first adopter, mHUB has affirmed its commitment to accelerating the adoption of technological innovations.

"We are thrilled to be Cohesion's launch partner for OccupancyAI," stated mHUB CEO, Manas Mehandru. "At mHUB, our purpose is to help commercialize new innovation and support entrepreneurs, and we believe that technology testbeds are critical in advancing the boundaries of what's possible. With the full power of the Cohesion platform at our disposal, we can further support our community of innovators on their paths to developing critical solutions in climate, sustainability, healthcare, and more."

"We are proud to be partnering with mHUB to launch OccupancyAI," said Cohesion CEO, Thru Shivakumar. "This launch is a confirmation of mHUB's visionary approach of empowering not only the Chicago tech community, but all entrepreneurs by creating a new standard for how spaces need to change and adapt to the future of workplaces. With so much uncertainty in commercial real estate, leveraging the power of predictive AI brings value to operations and business optimization."

About Cohesion

Cohesion is a software platform that is leading the way in smart building technology – seamlessly connecting critical systems with the human ecosystem, simplifying management through transparent operations, and increasing asset value for owners by delivering better tenant experiences, digital operations and powerful insights. Cohesion offers a secure and comprehensive platform and a suite of products that harnesses building information by uniting workflows and integrating disparate systems to provide actionable insights for improving building performance and human experiences. Cloud-based and IoT-enabled, Cohesion's platform can be customized, scaled and optimized to the latest technology developments in the market. For more information, visit www.cohesionib.com.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Zahn, Chief Marketing Officer

szahn@cohesionib.com

About mHUB

mHUB is a leading independent hardtech and manufacturing innovation center that exists to convene the entrepreneurial ecosystem around physical product innovation to ensure that the manufacturing industry continues to accelerate, grow and thrive. The mHUB community includes over 428 active and alumni startups and small businesses supported by a deep talent pool of product designers and developers, entrepreneurs, engineers and manufacturers, corporate leaders, industry experts, mentors and investors. mHUB provides a hyper-resourced environment to entrepreneurs with the goal of commercializing new hardtech innovation that will lead to new businesses, intellectual property, investment, revenue and job creation. Since launching in 2017, the mHUB community has generated more than $1.14B in revenue, launched more than 1,502 products, hired more than 5,193 employees, and raised over $1.49B in capital. The mHUB Product Impact Fund is a $15M venture fund that invests in seed and early-stage physical product companies from around the world who participate in mHUB's 6-month long, hands-on accelerator programs. To date, mHUB has invested in 36 startups across sustainable manufacturing, climate and energytech and medtech.

Media Contact:

Kim Blomquist, Director of Marketing and Communications

kim@mhubchicago.com

Cohesion, Smart Buildings with Purpose. www.cohesionib.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cohesion