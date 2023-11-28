Second Front Systems raises $40 million, led by NEA, to speed delivery of commercial software to global public sector

Funding positions Second Front to continue rapid global expansion and support customers across commercial and public sector markets

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems ™ (2F), a public-benefit software company accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions to the government, today announced their Series B funding round of $40 million. The round was led by NEA with current investors Moore Strategic Ventures and AE Industrial Partners HorizonX also participating, bringing Second Front's total funding to date to $80.1 million.

"This significant investment represents a strong vote of confidence in the Second Front team, our vision for the Game Warden platform, and the value we're delivering for our customers," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO, Second Front Systems. "By removing the complexity from deploying and consuming commercial software across the public sector, we're transforming the relationship between two critical communities while improving national security. Doing this without sacrificing security or transparency will have a generational impact not only on the safety of nations, but on the day-to-day lives of those working to defend them."

Second Front has experienced over threefold growth year-over-year, expanding support both across the USG and internationally with an initial focus on the United Kingdom, Australia, and NATO. This funding allows the acceleration of expanded capabilities across classified networks and additional security regimes. Organizations like Aalyria and Adarga leverage Game Warden to rapidly deploy their software to government customers around the world, while AFWERX Prime recently selected Game Warden to support a major USAF Autonomy program .

"Deploying software to government purchasers has historically been a challenging, expensive, and time-consuming process – so much so that many companies have shied away from doing so altogether. We are thrilled to lead this investment in Second Front because they thoroughly and instantly change that landscape for business-to-government focused organizations, allowing them to bring software to the government market within days, not years," said Aaron Jacobson, Partner, NEA. "By shortening the process of receiving an Authority to Operate while also drastically reducing cost, Second Front ensures technological advancement at a governmental level while also enabling an entirely new market of software companies to flourish in the broader market."

Aaron Jacobson will join the Board of Directors at Second Front on NEA's behalf, with Dan Miller serving as an Observer. Aaron joins Drew Podgorski of Moore Strategic Ventures, Matt Conner, CISO of Westinghouse Electric and previously CISO of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Peter Dixon, and Tyler Sweatt on the Board.

This announcement follows the opening of Second Front's UK office , selection of Game Warden for AFWERX Prime , and appointments of Matt Conner as independent board member and Lathan Turner as EVP of Global Public Sector .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and global government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has over $25 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 270 portfolio company IPOs and more than 450 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com.

