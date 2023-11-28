SENIOR ACADEMIC PHILANTHROPY LEADER KIM M. MORTON, JD, MA, NAMED NEW ASSOCIATE DEAN FOR DEVELOPMENT AT UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICINE

New Associate Dean Brings Strong Track Record of Success to Newly-Aligned UMSOM and UMMC Advancement Unit

BALTIMORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD , along with University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) President and CEO, Bert W. O'Malley, MD , announced today that Kim M. Morton, JD, MA, who has led advancement operations for major academic and healthcare institutions during her career, will become Associate Dean for Development at University of Maryland Medicine Philanthropy, the joint advancement operation of the UMSOM and UMMC. Ms. Morton, who was selected as the top candidate, following a national search, will report to Heather Culp, Senior Vice President, Chief Philanthropy Officer and Senior Associate Dean. Her appointment will begin December 18.

Ms. Morton, who is currently Senior Associate Vice President for Advancement at The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, DC, has served in development leadership roles at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), The Bryn Mawr School, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Her 15-year tenure at JHU included serving as Associate Dean for Development and Alumni Relations for the School of Advanced International Studies, Senior Director of Development for the Wilmer Eye Institute, and Senior Associate Director of Development for the JHU School of Medicine's Department of Neurology.

The appointment of Ms. Morton follows the recent alignment of the UMSOM and UMMC Development Offices under the leadership of Ms. Culp as Chief Philanthropy Officer for the combined entity, University of Maryland Medicine Philanthropy.

"It is a particularly exciting and dynamic time right now at the University of Maryland Medicine," said Dean Gladwin. "We are all looking forward to having Kim Morton join our senior management team as we continue to accelerate our strong momentum in research, clinical care, education, and community partnerships. I believe that her impressive track record of leadership and philanthropic success will help move our institution forward in significant and transformative ways."

"Combining the philanthropic efforts of both UMSOM and UMMC allows the joint operation to better focus on our donors, which will impact innovation and patient care across the spectrum," Dr. O'Malley said. "Kim Morton's leadership will be crucial to our success as we care for our patients in the West Baltimore community, the state of Maryland, and beyond."

Ms. Culp added: "I am thrilled to welcome Kim as a senior member of our growing team. As we build a new model designed to align the philanthropic efforts of UMSOM and UMMC, Kim will play an integral role in developing our donor centric strategies. We are committed to creating a best-in-class fundraising operation and a culture of philanthropy that empowers team members, builds relationships with supporters based on foundations of trust, and allows us to bring hope and serve as a conduit to those who need it most."

In her new role, Ms. Morton will report to Ms. Culp and work closely with Dean Gladwin as part of the School's senior leadership team, to create opportunities for major giving and to build a collaborative culture of philanthropy. Specifically, she will be charged with leading the front-line fundraising team in order to increase private philanthropic support from grateful patients, alumni and friends, as well as from corporations, and foundations. She will also play an integral role in shaping the strategic vision for UMM Philanthropy.

Ms. Morton has achieved significant philanthropic success during her career. She has managed large teams and portfolios of major and principal gift donors, exceeding campaign goals, and working with thousands of grateful patients and alumni during her fundraising career. Her background working in academic medicine, as well as leading the fundraising efforts in a variety of professional schools uniquely positions her for success.

"I am excited to partner with Heather Culp, Dean Gladwin, Dr. O'Malley, and the talented team at University of Maryland Medicine Philanthropy," Ms. Morton said. "Together, we will harness the transformative power of medical philanthropy to benefit patients, faculty, staff, and students."

Ms. Morton's educational background includes a JD Degree and an MA Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University; a BA Degree in French and Political Science from Wellesley College in Boston, MA and a year of study in Provence at the Institute d'Etudes Politiques. She is proficient in French, an avid traveler, and volunteers for various community service organizations.

