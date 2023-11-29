Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

GMI Starts Whole of State Blog Series

Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI, a thought leader on Whole-of-State, today announced the first in a blog series designed to educate State, Local, and the Education (SLED) Sector about Whole-of-State.  The weekly blog series is from Jennifer Pittman-Leeper, a former State of Arizona Security strategist who helped Arizona begin its journey working with local governments, K12s, tribal entities, and the private sector.

"Whole-of-state is all about collaboration and teamwork," said Tim Roemer, Chief Security Officer at GMI. "Our team brings the experience of building a Whole-of-State program from the ground up."

Whole of State Blog

About Global Market Innovators (GMI):

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is Arizona's largest woman-owned and minority-led technology company. Recognized as best in class, GMI offers a comprehensive range of fully managed IT services, including cybersecurity, compliance, procurement, collaboration, mobility and networking, cloud solutions, and more. Guided by a vision of infusing security into every facet of your business, GMI is your trusted partner, relentlessly focusing on your success. GMI is also a certified diversity supplier. Visit www.gmi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gmi-starts-whole-of-state-blog-series-301999894.html

SOURCE Global Market Innovators (GMI)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.