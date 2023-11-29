VPT, Inc. Earns AS9100D Certification

BLACKSBURG, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc., a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), VPT, Inc., a trusted provider of power conversion solutions for aerospace and defense, proudly announces its latest achievement of obtaining SAE AS9100 Revision D certification. SAE AS9100 Revision D enhances VPT's existing suite of certifications, including MIL-PRF-38534, MIL-STD-883, J-STD-001 (Space), IPC-A-610, and IPC-A-600, further cementing our commitment to excellence in quality and reliability.

"The SAE AS9100 Revision D certification marks a significant milestone in our continuous effort to meet and exceed the stringent standards of the space, aerospace, and defense industries across VPT's high-reliability product portfolio," stated VPT Quality Assurance Manager, Shane Hager. "This accomplishment reflects VPT's continuing dedication to implementing rigorous quality management systems to consistently deliver products meeting the highest performance, safety, and reliability levels our customers demand."

With this expanded certification portfolio, VPT, Inc. reiterates its position as a leader in providing superior power conversion solutions. We are committed to upholding these standards, ensuring that our products continue to set the benchmark for quality in the industry. For more information on our certifications and products, please visit our website www.vptpower.com

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

