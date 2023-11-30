COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro, home of the Original XL New York Slice, has been named a 2023 "Best Brand to Work For" by QSR Magazine. Their editors and a panel of industry experts determined that Sbarro and other recipients "have doubled down on employee benefits, created progressive pathways for internal promotions, and fostered work environments where employees genuinely enjoy clocking in. What sets these brands apart isn't just what they offer on paper, but the culture and community they build behind the scenes – a culture that fosters growth, acknowledges effort, and celebrates diversity" and that these best brands "don't just serve fast food but also serve the needs, aspirations, and well-being of their employees."

Sbarro Fontana Opening Team (PRNewswire)

Sbarro Recognized as "Best Brand to Work For" by QSR Magazine

Sbarro was recognized specifically for their promotion opportunities, low turnover rates and high staffing percentages. 100% of Sbarro's above store restaurant leaders have been promoted into their current positions and the average tenure of Sbarro's General Managers at corporate restaurants is an industry leading 7.5 years! Sbarro's culture of growth and development has been the backbone for their brand expansion with 200+ new restaurants opened in the last two years.

"At Sbarro, people are the foundation of everything we do," said Rohan Shearer, SVP and Chief Administrative Officer. "Our people are our first focus and constant care is given to ensure that our associates are well taken care of and have opportunities to grow their careers. With QSR's recognition and our recent certification as a "Great Place to Work ®" for the second straight year, we're thankful to be considered an employer of choice in this competitive employment landscape."

For more information about QSR Magazine's 2023 "Best Brands to Work For" Awards: https://www.qsrmagazine.com/story/qsrs-best-brands-to-work-for-in-2023/

For more information about Sbarro's Great Place to Work Certification: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7047392

About Sbarro:

In 1956, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York-style pizza were so popular that they soon opened multiple locations focused solely on pizza. More than 65 years later, Sbarro is now the global leader in the impulse pizza category. Sbarro offers Original XL New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues. To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com.

marketing@sbarro.com

