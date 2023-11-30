Syra Health Secures Contract to Provide Social Services in Kansas

Healthcare Workforce contract marks 13 active contracts in 12 states

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced its recent contract win with Osawatomie State Hospital and Adair Acute Care in Kansas. The contract, facilitated through the Behavioral Science Regulatory Board (BSRB), marks a significant milestone for Syra Health in expanding its healthcare workforce reach.

Under this agreement, Syra Health will deploy licensed professionals including licensed social workers, licensed master social workers, and licensed clinical social workers, to deliver vital social and therapy services at Osawatomie State Hospital, including Adair Acute Care. The services Syra Health will provide focus on discharge planning and therapy, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive and tailored support to facilitate a successful recovery and transition to wellness.

Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH) is licensed by the state of Kansas to provide care and treatment for adults diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.

"We are pleased to have been chosen for this crucial partnership," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "This contract is a demonstration of our team's commitment to excellence and our ability to provide effective clinical workforce support. We look forward to contributing to the exceptional care provided by Osawatomie State Hospital and Adair Acute Care."

This contract marks Syra Health's second healthcare workforce contract in the state of Kansas. In November 2022, Syra Health announced a contract to provide nursing services throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to have secured a second healthcare workforce contract in the state of Kansas," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "Our healthcare workforce business is expanding with 13 active contracts in 12 states."

About Syra Health:

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

