THIS GIVING TUESDAY CROWN ROYAL HONORED THOSE WHO SERVE WITH AN EPIC GAME DAY EXPERIENCE

The award-winning whisky brand teamed up with NFL Legend DeMarcus Ware and Grammy Nominated Artist-Songwriter BRELAND to host a watch party for veterans and active military members as a thank you for their service

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This NFL season, Crown Royal, the first-ever whisky partner of the National Football League has honored those who selflessly serve others as part of year three of their Kick Off with Crown (KOWC) campaign . For over a decade, Crown Royal has supported the military and like-minded charitable organizations by shining a spotlight on their service and giving back to them. This past Monday, the award-winning whisky brand continued this work by teaming up with NFL Legend, DeMarcus Ware and country music sensation BRELAND to host hundreds of veteran and active military members for a memorable game day experience filled with football, cocktails and music! This event was the culmination of the NFL football season where Crown turned the tables to serve those who serve our country.

Throughout the evening, guests indulged in premium Crown Royal cocktails, enjoyed delectable treats from local establishments, satisfying their game day cravings and enjoyed activities, such as a trading card photo station, that added to the excitement of the evening. As a gesture of appreciation, Crown Royal gifted active duty members with the iconic purple bag filled with premium items sourced from Bunker Labs , a non-profit organization supporting veterans and veteran-owned businesses. DJ Recess was also on hand to keep the energy high during plays and commercial breaks throughout the event.

Grammy Nominated Artist-Songwriter BRELAND graced the stage with a show-stopping halftime performance featuring his hit songs, "My Truck" and "High Horse," giving guests an unforgettable experience as he expressed gratitude to the military community for their service.

"Collaborating with Crown Royal to perform for our dedicated military was truly a remarkable experience and I am brimming with honor," said BRELAND. "These amazing men and women epitomize generosity and selflessness. It was a true privilege to share my music and artistry with them today."

Leading up to Giving Tuesday, Crown Royal kicked off Thanksgiving week and hosted an exclusive NFL watch party for the dedicated staff and volunteers of their charity partner, Feeding America's NYC chapter, City Harvest. The event served as an expression of gratitude to their amazing volunteers and allowed attendees to raise a glass and toast to their own ongoing service.

"Crown Royal takes immense pride in giving back to those who have selflessly dedicated themselves to the service of others. "Crown Royal has a long history of supporting the military, and we wanted to do something different this year," remarked Hadley Schafer, Director, Crown Royal. "The essence of the Kick Off with Crown campaign has always been centered around honoring generous individuals who make game day great in their own way. All service and hospitality workers play an essential role in the traditions of football. In year three we had the perfect opportunity to marry our love for the game and our legacy military efforts into one amazing event. I am honored to have the privilege to partner with BRELAND and DeMarcus Ware to bring this vision to life for these brave men and women."

Crown Royal has worked with over 30 charitable partners to champion hospitality workers and the military—from delivery drivers to volunteers in the stadiums, the whisky label has recognized the efforts of those who keep game day great through a $2M commitment through the Crown Royal Generosity Fund.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About BRELAND

A boundary-shattering breakout star, BRELAND is pushing the possibilities of Country music on a global scale. Since the arrival of his PLATINUM-certified debut single "My Truck," the New Jersey-bred singer/songwriter/producer has amassed over 1.1 BILLION career streams, brought his crowd-thrilling live show to an international headline tour, and gained acclaim from many of the world's leading music publications (with Rolling Stone hailing him as "a symbol of Country music's ongoing evolution" and Billboard calling him a "keen, visionary solo artist"). On his critically acclaimed 2022 debut album CROSS COUNTRY, the Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist introduced a high-energy sound that blurs the barriers between Country, Pop, Hip-Hop, Soul, and Southern Gospel, offering up smash hits like the GOLD-certified "Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett)." A blockbuster year for BRELAND, 2023 has included such triumphs as teaming up with superstar Keith Urban to open the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors by performing their GOLD-certified collaboration "Throw It Back" and — immediately following the performance — receiving the ACM Lift Every Voice Award, recognizing his role in "elevating underrepresented voices throughout the Country music genre, transcending demographics and geography." Released in September, CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE delivered a star-packed bonus version of his full-length debut, with the expanded album's six fresh tracks including a brand-new feature with Brittney Spencer as well as longtime live favorite "Cowboy Don't." With his high-profile TV appearances to date including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Voice, and TODAY, he also spent much of 2023 on the road as support for the legendary Shania Twain's QUEEN OF ME TOUR in the U.S. and U.K. (with stops at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden), in addition to taking his THE EXTRA MILE TOUR across the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. A truly magnetic live performer, BRELAND has also graced the stage at major festivals like Stagecoach and C2C: Country to Country Festival, fulfilling his mission of uniting audience members from all walks of life with his wildly joyful music.

