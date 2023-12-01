Shanghai prioritizes efforts to improve people's livelihood

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected a government-subsidized rental housing community and learned about the city's efforts in constructing government-subsidized rental housing projects in Shanghai on Nov. 29.

It is reported that the rental housing community provides affordable rental accommodation for new urban residents and young people.

The rental pricing takes into account both market prices and the income levels of the targeted group. Each apartment in the community is equipped with independent cabinets, a bathroom, and a kitchen. Public spaces such as shared kitchens, laundry rooms, recreational areas, and book corners are also provided.

Shanghai is a megacity. It attracts frontline workers and managers across the country engaging in its urban construction and function. They are important contributors to the city's development and orderly operation.

In recent years, Shanghai has actively explored the provision of more rental housing with good location, high quality and low rent for frontline laborers, thus better satisfying their actual demands. It has implemented precise supply to ensure their life and work in Shanghai with more safety, comfort and dignity, which have been welcomed by the targeted group.

Adhering to the principle that "cities are built by the people and for the people," Shanghai has been working to promote high-quality development, improving people's living quality, and pursuing high-efficiency governance, to make urban management more science-based, refined and intelligent, and to make people's life more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable.

In the construction of the city, Shanghai always puts the people's needs in the first place. It has expedited efforts to revitalize and transform old buildings and urban villages.

This year, the city has renovated 85,200 square meters of lower-grade, scattered, old housing and refurbished 247,700 square meters of aging residential properties. Ten urban village renovation projects have been launched.

Shanghai is actively exploring sustainable development models for urban renewal, while establishing and improving relevant policy systems and mechanisms.

Remarkable progress has been made in key urban renewal projects, such as the Fangua Long in Jing'an District, the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District, and Wukang Building in Xuhui District. Meanwhile, an additional 68,000 affordable rental apartments have been constructed.

With an aim to build an urban space that is not only livable but also enjoyable and engaging, Shanghai has worked to ensure coordinated development, management, and quality enhancement of the Huangpu River and the Suzhou Creek.

The Suhe Bay Green Space, a maritime park in the North Bund, and the Dongjiadu Road Skywalk have become popular destinations for citizens and visitors. Furthermore, eight kilometers of riverside paths in Pudong and Minhang have been connected and opened to the public.

Shanghai is accelerating the construction of sponge city demonstration areas and pilot zones for green and low-carbon development, to enhance the overall quality of the city. This year, it has built 75 "beautiful blocks."

To build a green, smart, and resilient metropolis, Shanghai has reinforced the management of green building projects, and advanced the development of green urban spaces.

This year, approximately 2.6 million square meters of ultra-low energy-consuming buildings are underway, complemented by energy-saving renovations in 5.3 million square meters of existing public structures.

Shanghai has been solidifying the digital infrastructure of urban governance, pursuing digital transformation in all areas of urban construction and management. Particular attention has been focused on gas supply safety, while the control and emergency response to major risk sources are fortified, to forge a robust security line for this megacity.

These explorations and practices of Shanghai are the epitome of China's commitment to sustainable development and the promotion of new urbanization.

In recent years, China has been continuously advancing a people-centered approach to new urbanization, strengthening the construction of major projects to ensure people's livelihood, and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

It has accelerated the renovation and upgrading of urban pipelines, increased the availability of inclusive elderly care and medical services, improved urban ecology through the construction of "pocket parks," and continuously enhanced public fitness facilities.

In the first seven months of this year, investment in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, and water in China increased by 25.4 percent. During the same period, renovation was launched for a total of 46,600 old urban residential communities nationwide, benefiting 7.95 million households.

