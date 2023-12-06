Olympian Brandie Wilkerson wears a red period and teams up with Knix to end menstrual stigma in sports

By partnering with athletes and active ambassadors the brand is inspiring people to engage in sports fearlessly

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knix and Professional Beach Volleyball Olympian Brandie Wilkerson are taking a bold stand to challenge negative connotations of menstruation in sports by adding a red period to her attire. The symbol, visible on her body during the ongoing Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour finals, is part of the new #SportYourPeriod initiative instigated by the global intimate apparel brand Knix, to empower youth and menstruators to practice the sports they love, when they want.

Period fears and discomforts are causing menstruating people of all ages to avoid participating in sports. Women in Sport found in their recent report that 7 in 10 girls in the UK avoid being active during their periods due to the fear of leakage.1 In Canada, menstruation is also viewed as a barrier later in life as 1 in 3 menstruators above the age of 13 (31%) will skip sports during their period (2023).2

"No one should stop doing the sports they love because they are afraid that their period might be seen. That's why I am wearing a big red period for the world to see," says Brandie Wilkerson. "There simply aren't enough conversations about the realities of having a period and how it can affect your body and mental state, but I am glad that the shame around it didn't get in the way of my greatest passion. Having an active lifestyle has helped regulate a lot of my menstrual pains, which has improved my life. This is why I hope that together we can open up the dialogue around periods and diminish this fear that is sadly pushing our youth away from sports."

With all of its work and now with #SportYourPeriod, Knix aspires to create a world in which periods are not considered taboo or shameful, but are normalized. The company is hoping this movement will encourage sports enthusiasts to take an active part in sharing their personal stories on how they are sporting their periods. Athletes such as American weightlifter Jourdan Delacruz, Canadian softball player Larissa Franklin, American rugby player Ilona Maher, and British triathlete Emma Pallant-Browne have also taken an active part in the movement along with sports enthusiasts from the Knix ecosystem.

To learn more about the #SportYourPeriod movement click here .

To view the full campaign film please click here

About Olympian Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson is the current women's World Beach Volleyball Silver Medalist and first and only black woman in history to ever represent Canada in beach volleyball at the Olympics. At the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was her inaugural Olympic event, Brandie finished fifth out of 24 teams. She also competes in the AVP circuit in the US where she won the MVP Award as the Top Blocker in 2022. Brandie is the optimal whirlwind of world-class athlete meets influencer with her broad range of highly engaged lifestyle content. In Canada, she is a cardinal voice for Gen Z and millennials on racial and gender equality with her newly launched Project Worthy. This scholarship covers one year of club volleyball fees for BIPOC Canadian athletes on the rise. The goal is to increase representation of the BIPOC community in volleyball. Brandie is a marketing dream come true and utilizes her position as a unicorn in Canadian sports to be a trailblazer for her generation and those that follow.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest-growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

1 Women in Sport (2022) https://womeninsport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Reframing-Sport-for-Teenage-Girls-Tackling-Teenage-Disengagement.pdf

2 Government of Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Women and Gender Equality Canada (2023), Attitudes and Awareness of Menstrual Equity and Period Poverty Among Canadians: https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2023/fegc-wage/SW21-189-2023-eng.pdf

