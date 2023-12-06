Southwest Gas Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the West Four Years in a Row in the J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Satisfaction Study

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company"), delivered award-winning customer satisfaction and ranked #1 in Residential Natural Gas Service in the West among Large Utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Southwest Gas also ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Business Natural Gas Service in the West among Large Utilities, for the fourth year in a row.

"Our customers rely on us every day to safely deliver reliable and sustainable energy service to their homes and businesses," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. "We take that responsibility seriously and are committed to providing exceptional service and communicating with our customers to ensure we meet their energy needs and expectations well into the future. We are honored to be ranked #1 by J.D. Power and humbled by our customers' recognition of our efforts to serve them with excellence."

"We believe in elevating the customer experience through meaningful interactions and effective communications. We recognize that our customers and their families have unique needs and preferences, and we strive to provide them with a variety of ways to engage and do business with us," said Reagan Monroe, Vice President of Customer Experience. "We work diligently every day to deliver exceptional service for our customers by putting them at the center of everything we do."

Highlights of our ranking:

As part of the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, Southwest Gas ranked number one in the West in residential customer satisfaction. Southwest Gas received an overall score of 767; 48 points above the West Region Large Segment average. The Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures residential customer satisfaction across six key factors — safety and reliability; billing & payment; corporate citizenship; price; communications; and customer care. The Company was also recognized for delivering the best in customer care, communications, and billing & payment.





The 2023 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 60,958 online interviews conducted from January through October 2023 among residential customers of the 85 largest gas utility brands across the United States , which represent more than 64.6 million households.

For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a safe, sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability and swgas.com/safety.

Southwest Gas Corporation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation