U.S. Propulsion Leader Ursa Major Achieves AS9100D Certification

With AS9100D Certification, Ursa Major demonstrates a Quality Management System ready to meet propulsion demand across the defense and aerospace industry.

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, America's leading privately funded company focused solely on rocket propulsion, announces successful completion of AS9100D certification with TUV Rheinland of North America.

AS9100D is the international quality management system standard for the aviation, aerospace, and defense industry. System registration demonstrates Ursa Major's continued growth and commitment to meeting requirements recognized by the Department of Defense, NASA, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a rigorous auditing process, Ursa Major demonstrated it has taken the appropriate steps to consistently meet the customer and regulatory requirements of the industry. Continual audits help ensure ongoing system performance and focus on customer satisfaction.

"As the only independent AS9100D certified propulsion company, Ursa Major continues to prove itself as the leading propulsion team in the country, providing reliable, safe, and easily acquired products of the highest quality," said Joe Laurienti, Ursa Major Founder and CEO. "Certification to AS9100D not only confirms Ursa Major as a trustworthy supplier, but also provides customers with our commitment to continual improvement."

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is the leading independent rocket propulsion provider and a critical player in building the defense industrial base in the United States. As the first American company to fire an oxygen-rich staged combustion engine—a milestone previously only achieved by Russian engine-makers—Ursa Major provides reusable, high-performing propulsion systems to commercial space enterprises, defense contractors, and the Department of Defense for launch, hypersonics, and national security missions. The company employs the country's leading propulsion experts at its one-of-a-kind headquarters in Berthoud, Colorado, which houses engineering, manufacturing, and test all in one campus. Manufactured using 3D printing for scalable production, Ursa Major propulsion systems save customers an average of five years and $50 million compared to building propulsion in-house.

Contact:

Ursa Major Technologies

303.507.9908

media@ursamajor.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ursa Major Technologies