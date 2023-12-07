First digital platform tailored to address student learning needs earns coveted spot

Toronto-based innovators at Rellie selected by global growth accelerator Creative Destruction Lab to scale a revolutionary digital solution

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rellie, an educational technology company, has been chosen by Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management to participate in an exclusive mentoring process to translate Rellie's educational platform from novel innovation to vital everyday tool for students and teachers to achieve success in school.

"Earning this rare opportunity to be guided by seasoned entrepreneurs, researchers and experts through CDL, is a turning point for our company," says Kevin Prokopetz, CEO of Rellie. "By harnessing the power of automation and artificial intelligence, our educational platform is poised to revolutionize how a student's learning strengths and needs are identified and accurately addressed."

Using next-generation technology, Rellies's leading-edge Power to Achieve and Learn (PAL) platform has redesigned how a student's learning style is determined and captured. It then translates those data points into customized solutions and strategies for teachers, students and parents.

"This transformative technology has the capability to positively impact a student, including neurodiverse learners, across their entire academic journey," says Bill Schnoor, lawyer, partner and former co-chair of the Goodwin Tech & LS practice. "CDL-Estonia is buoyed by the game-changing potential of this platform to maximize and optimize meaningful teaching and learning, across the education arena."

The Rellie team, chosen among 13 other start-ups in the Digital Society Stream at CDL, is the only Ed Tech company selected. Working with mentors at CDL-Estonia, Rellie will test and enhance its software platform, using real-world data.

ABOUT RELLIE

Rellie is the first educational software platform that provides support to unlock every child's learning potential. Founded on the principle that every child thinks and learns differently, Rellie provides the ability to understand each child's learning style and delivers customized strategies and solutions to foster educational success for every student. Rellie.com

ABOUT CREATIVE DESTRUCTION LAB - ESTONIA

CDL-Estonia, located at the University of Tartu, Estonia, offers a Digital Society stream for early-stage founders working on digital governance (incl. EdTech), cyber security, and digital health innovations. Estonia has long been globally recognized for being the world's most advanced digital society — pioneering frictionless government e-services such as e-voting, e-banking, e-healthcare, online school education, and for having the highest ratio of start-ups per capita in the world. Creativedestructionlab.com

