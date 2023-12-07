Tampa General Hospital Reveals Plan for a State-of-the-Art Pavilion as Part of the Burgeoning Tampa Medical & Research District

With Approval from the City of Tampa, the TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion Continues TGH's Momentum to Expand Access to World-Class Care Across the Sunshine State.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) presented plans today for the new TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion at the Tampa City Council meeting and received unanimous approval to rezone land, paving the way for construction.

"The new building will not just transform Tampa General's campus, it will be pivotal in our efforts to transform the health care landscape," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "The TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be an intersection of technology and human ingenuity, where patients can access best-in-class providers, modern equipment and state-of-the-art facilities. This is one example of how we're continuing to invest in Tampa General's high acuity service lines and strengthening one of the nation's top 10 transplant programs. We are grateful to Mayor Jane Castor and the members of the city council for their unwavering support for this initiative and our ongoing efforts to expand access to world-class care."

The new pavilion will be home to Tampa General's surgical, neuroscience and transplant services. The 13-story, 565,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical building will provide 144 patient beds, 32 operating suites and increased intensive care unit (ICU) capacity. In addition, there will be space for education and training, emergency response and sterile processing, along with two floors reserved for future growth. This building is the flagship of Tampa General's $550 million Master Facility Plan, which was designed to meet the growing need for care in the region and across the state of Florida.

The TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be a pillar in the burgeoning Tampa Medical and Research District, anchored by Tampa General and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, where world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology intersect in the heart of Tampa. It will be a symbol of the growing health care ecosystem that is attracting talent, creating jobs and transforming our state's health care landscape.

"The new TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be more than a building – it will provide a seamless coordination of care, education and research," said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "This environment will enhance the abilities of our physicians to provide patients with the highest quality care while also educating the next generation of health providers and pursuing research discoveries to both benefit our patients and improve health care."

The TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be located adjacent to the hospital's main building on Davis Islands. Public access around the building will be preserved, so that residents and visitors can walk the perimeter of the Tampa General campus on the island and enjoy the beauty of the new structure and space. Construction on the new TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed within three years.

"We're grateful for the support of the community, and we're ready to get a jump-start on construction of the new TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion," said Drew Graham, chair of the board of directors at Tampa General Hospital. "This building marks an important milestone in our efforts to expand access to world-class care and grow the Tampa Medical & Research District as one of the nation's leading destinations for innovation in health care."

The reveal of the TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion comes on the heels of other major announcements by Tampa General in recent weeks. TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track opened two new state-of-the-art urgent care clinics this week, adding to its 16 previous locations throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

On December 1, Tampa General announced the completion of its acquisition of the Bravera Health network. The hospitals, clinical operations, services, providers and team members that were previously owned and operated by certain subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, Inc., in Citrus and Hernando counties are now TGH North.

Last month, TGH and Kitson & Partners announced an agreement to bring Tampa General's world-class care to Babcock Ranch, America's first solar-powered town located in Charlotte and Lee counties. A new 6,500-square-foot facility is planned that will serve approximately 8,000 residents who currently live in Babcock Ranch, as well as the residents in the surrounding communities. This partnership extends TGH's geographic footprint to Southwest Florida.

Tampa General's academic health system now encompasses six hospitals, more than 150 care locations and nearly 14,000 team members and providers. The system provides the highest level of complex care to treat the most severe illnesses and conditions for patients from 23 counties across Florida. The system is recognized as one of the nation's best hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report, with six specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General is committed to clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation, research, education, and patient satisfaction.

