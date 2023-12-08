G-SHOCK COMMEMORATES 40 YEARS WITH DREAM PROJECT #2

G-SHOCK Creates One-of-a-Kind AI Created Timepiece

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America Inc. is excited to announce a special one-of-a-kind AI-created timepiece to celebrate G-SHOCK's 40th anniversary, introducing the G-D001.

G-D001 (PRNewswire)

Designed to mark the milestone chapter for G-SHOCK, following 40 years of premium innovation, design, and durability, G-D001 challenges new and exciting frontiers for the brand. Inspired by "Break the Boundary" as the development theme, the new G-D001 follows the footsteps of its initial 2018 dream project, which celebrated the G-SHOCK 35th anniversary.

Today, dream project #2 features innovative, exploratory use of generative design — a computer-aided design technique that uses AI to optimize the design process — for the watch's exterior design. A full-metal, shock-resistant structure with a creatively original organic form was achieved using a process of co-creation between human developers and AI.

Eighteen-karat yellow gold is employed for the case, bezel, and band. Careful hand polishing is applied in meticulous detail by skilled craftsmen, down to the most challenging spots, giving the components a stunning luster with a look of both profundity and precision. Incorporating bumper components in organic forms, the face of the timepiece features a see-through, dial-less design that lets the internal mechanism show through plainly. Designed specifically for this one model alone, the movement employs a metal main plate, silicone cogwheels, and ruby bearings to enable hand rotation with greater precision.

To further commemorate the brand's 40th anniversary, the G-D001 features an exclusive package worthy of this monumental creation. With its toweresque form, incorporating a front cover designed to slide up to open and down to close, the case features an intricate openwork design adorned with the model numbers of past and present G-SHOCK timepieces. With an LED light housed inside, the display case can also be used to provide indirect lighting in interior spaces, creating a captivating ambiance of interwoven shadows and light projecting G-SHOCK history.

The G-D001 is a beautiful tribute to the "Father of G-SHOCK", Mr. Ibe's legacy and mission of embracing the challenge of continual evolution. With the launch of the first-ever Dream Product five years ago, and today with the launch of Dream Project #2 in 2023, for the 40th the G-D001 continues to push the limits and reinforce G-SHOCK as a leader within the watch industry.

This timepiece comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

200 meter water resistance

Solar charging system

Multiband 6 radio control

Dual time

Stopwatch

Visibility assistance for dark locations (solar cell luminescence)

Date display

G-SHOCK G-D001 will be offered for sale as a charity item in an auction to be held by Phillips, one of the world's foremost auction houses, on December 9 – 10, 2023 in New York. All proceeds will be donated to environmental organizations. For more details, please refer to the PHILLIPS website.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." https://gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/ .

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

gshock@5wpr.com

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

clederer@casio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.