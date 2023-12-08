Santa Takes Center Stage in Fan-Favorite Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy

Eye-Catching Santa Inflatables That Deliver Big-Time on Holiday Cheer

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topping the charts as consumer favorites this holiday season are large, giant and colossal Airblown® Inflatables featuring the one and only Santa Claus. Driving or flying, on his own or in a festive scene, consumers want their Santa big, bold and full of holiday spirit!

Driving or flying, on his own or in a festive scene, consumers want their Santa big, bold and full of holiday spirit!

Fan-Favorite Large Airblown® Inflatables:

The Clauses with Reindeer Family : This family-friendly scene delivers all the warm fuzzies with Santa, Mrs. Claus holding a fawn, and a mama and papa reindeer standing on a bed of snow. (7.5-ft) : This family-friendly scene delivers all the warm fuzzies with Santa, Mrs. Claus holding a fawn, and a mama and papa reindeer standing on a bed of snow. (7.5-ft)

Santa and Reindeer in Car : Embarking on a holiday journey, Santa and his reindeer passenger cruise in a red car with candy cane accents, peppermint wheels, a decorated wreath, and a joyous Christmas tree in the back. (8-ft) : Embarking on a holiday journey, Santa and his reindeer passenger cruise in a red car with candy cane accents, peppermint wheels, a decorated wreath, and a joyous Christmas tree in the back. (8-ft)

Santa's Delivery Truck : A modern twist on his classic sleigh, Santa leans out of a light blue delivery truck with snowflake rims and is accompanied by a festive penguin. (8-ft) : A modern twist on his classic sleigh, Santa leans out of a light blue delivery truck with snowflake rims and is accompanied by a festive penguin. (8-ft)

Waving Santa : With his arm extended in a friendly wave, Santa smiles cheerfully and spreads holiday spirit to all. (9-ft) : With his arm extended in a friendly wave, Santa smiles cheerfully and spreads holiday spirit to all. (9-ft)

Animated Airways : Featuring a spinning propeller, pilot Santa waves from a red and green "North Pole Airways" plane. (8-ft) : Featuring a spinning propeller, pilot Santa waves from a red and green "North Pole Airways" plane. (8-ft)

Santa as Nutcracker: Styled with luxe metallic and fuzzy-plush fabrics, Santa resembles a Nutcracker and holds a Christmas tree and beautifully wrapped presents. (8-ft) : Styled with luxe metallic and fuzzy-plush fabrics, Santa resembles a Nutcracker and holds a Christmas tree and beautifully wrapped presents. (8-ft)

Fan-Favorite Giant & Colossal Airblown® Inflatables

Santa with Sleigh and Reindeer : Magnificent and magical, this red and green sleigh with Santa and three reindeer is adorned with gold metallic accents and snowflakes. (12-ft) : Magnificent and magical, this red and green sleigh with Santa and three reindeer is adorned with gold metallic accents and snowflakes. (12-ft)

Santa with Gift : This giant jolly Santa holds a candy cane in one hand and a wrapped green gift box in the other. (12-ft) : This giant jolly Santa holds a candy cane in one hand and a wrapped green gift box in the other. (12-ft)

Metallic Accent Christmas Tree: For good measure, include a Christmas tree decorated with candy canes, peppermints, and red and gold metallic ornaments in your display! (10-ft) : For good measure, include a Christmas tree decorated with candy canes, peppermints, and red and gold metallic ornaments in your display! (10-ft)

Go big and go bold with Santa this holiday season. Merry Christmas and happy decorating from Gemmy!

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

