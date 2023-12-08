Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving all Individuals and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Wynn Resorts Securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEVADA

JOHN V. FERRIS and JOANN M. FERRIS,

Individually and on Behalf of All Others

Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v.



WYNN RESORTS LIMITED, STEPHEN A.

WYNN, CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS,

STEPHEN COOTEY, MATTHEW O.

MADDOX, JOHN J. HAGENBUCH,

ROBERT J. MILLER, PATRICIA

MULROY, CLARK T. RANDT JR., ALVIN

V. SHOEMAKER, KIMMARIE SINATRA,

DANIEL B. WAYSON, JAY L. JOHNSON,

RAY R. IRANI, and J. EDWARD VIRTUE,



Defendants.

Case No. 2:18-CV-00479-APG-DJA

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All individuals and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wynn Resorts securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby.

Excluded from the Class are Defendants, the officers and directors of the Company at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada (the "Court"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. No claim form need be filed at this time.

This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court with respect to the merits of the claims or the defenses asserted in the Action. This Notice is merely to advise you of the pendency of this Action and of your rights therein.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action, and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class by March 7, 2024 in accordance with the directions set forth in the Notice, which is available at www.WynnSecuritiesLitigation.com or by writing the Notice Administrator at: Ferris, et al. v. Wynn Resorts, Limited et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91471, Seattle, WA 98111. Inquiries other than requests for notice may be made to Class Counsel:

Jeremy A. Lieberman

Murielle J. Steven Walsh

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, New York 10016

(212) 661-1100

For further questions, visit www.WynnSecuritiesLitigation.com.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

District of Nevada

